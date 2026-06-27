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JoJo Strips Down in Her NYC Hotel Bathtub After Her Broadway Return Falls Through: Photo

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Source: MEGA/@iamjojo/Instagram

JoJo was meant to star in Broadway's 'Chess' beginning on June 23, however, the play closed two days prior to her start date.

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June 27 2026, Updated 5:52 p.m. ET

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Joanna "JoJo" Levesque is stripping down and enjoying life.

The "Baby It's You" crooner, 35, wore nothing but her birthday suit in her latest Instagram post — a week after her Broadway show, Chess, was taken off the stage.

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image of jojo
Source: @iamjojo/Instagram

The singer went nearly naked in her latest pic.

In the snapshot taken in her hotel room at The Standard in Manhattan's High Line, Levesque put on a shining smile while taking a bath.

She pulled her blonde hair in a chic updo and she covered her chest with her arms. She also wore a tangle of silver chain necklaces and donned no makeup for her photoshoot.

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JoJo Levesque Was Meant to Star in Broadway's 'Chess' Starting on June 23

image of jojo
Source: @iamjojo/Instagram

The 'Baby It's You' crooner was staying at The Standard in Manhattan's High Line.

The pop star's caption then quoted lyrics from British singer MNEK's new song "REVERSE!!"

“Okay, work, I can make a thug really twerkI can make a thug really switch, call it Uzo reverseI can turn his duffel to a purse. He ain’t never been about the booty, but the booty go berzerk," she wrote.

"It’s really NYC it’s really Pride we’re really outside," she concluded.

The Grammy winner spoke out on May 27 after producers announced Chess would close on Broadway on June 21 at the Imperial Theatre.

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'Chess' Closed on Broadway on June 21

image of jojo
Source: MEGA

JoJo was supposed to star as the character Florence Vassy in 'Chess.'

Levesque was meant to begin performances as the character Florence Vassy on June 23.

"Was supposed to start first day of rehearsals TODAY," she wrote on social media last month. "So bummed. All my love to the company."

The "Too Little Too Late" singer's casting was announced in March and was set to succeed Lea Michele in the role alongside Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher.

“As soon as I got to see this production of the show, I couldn't stop getting chills,” Levesque gushed to People at the time. “It feels incredibly right, and it is definitely going to be a challenge, but something that I'm excited for.”

“I feel like the only way to prepare for doing Broadway is to dive right into that schedule,” she explained. “It's all consuming. It becomes your life, and that requires a level of discipline and surely a hundred-percent commitment.”

JoJo Levesque Gushed Over Her Friendship With Costar Aaron Tveit

image of Aaron tveit
Source: MEGA

Aaron Tveit and JoJo's friendship goes back years.

“It's an incredible, exciting opportunity,” she went on. Levesque made her Broadway debut as Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical in 2023 and also acted alongside Tveit, 42, for part of her run.

The Aquamarine alum and the Les Misérables became good friends, with Levesque raving over Tveit earlier this year.

“He is such an amazing scene partner, so generous, and just such a wonderful friend offstage,” she also told People of the Gossip Girl alum. “And Nicholas Christopher, incredible. I was not familiar, but when I heard him sing… It’s really something else. I think these are two of the best male voices I've heard live, maybe ever.”

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