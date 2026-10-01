Jon Batiste's Wife Suleika Jaouad Faces Third Bone Marrow Transplant in Ongoing Leukemia Battle

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Batiste's wife, Suleika Jaouad, is now facing a new challenge. As the writer and advocate recently shared, Jaouad has to undergo a third bone marrow transplant amidst her ongoing battle with leukemia. In an Instagram post shared on September 28, she said, "Some news from the kingdom of the sick. This week, I’m returning to the hospital for my third bone marrow transplant."

Article continues below advertisement

Suleika Jaouad Opened Up About Her Upcoming Surgery

Source: @SULEIKAJAOUAD/INSTAGRAM Suleika Jaouad shared that she has to undergo a third bone marrow transplant amidst her ongoing battle with leukemia.

Jaouad was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2010. She relapsed in December 2021 and again in the summer of 2024. Explaining the reason for the surgery, the 38-year-old continued in the post, "To put it as plainly as I can, the treatments that have been keeping the leukemia at bay are no longer doing the trick. I've known another bone marrow transplant might be in my future." She wrote, "I was hoping the future was in less of a hurry."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @SULEIKAJAOUAD/INSTAGRAM Suleika Jaouad was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2010; she relapsed in December 2021 and again in the summer of 2024.

Jaouad went on to share her true feelings on what she initially considered sharing with her fans, writing, "For a while, I considered telling you that I was being admitted to the hospital for an extremely aggressive course of hair removal." "A highly experimental anti-aging procedure was another possibility. I briefly entertained the excuse that I'd be entering witness protection after exposing an underground dog-fighting ring," she added. "But I have never been very good at bluffing, so here we are," she continued.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jaouad Talked About Her Support System Amidst Health Battle

Source: @SULEIKAJAOUAD/INSTAGRAM Suleika Jaouad said she has 'brilliant doctors I trust with my life,' Jon Batiste, and 'my family, and the kind of friends who show up carrying games and flowers and inappropriate jokes' as her support system.

Talking about her support system in this tough phase of her life, the writer-advocate wrote, "I have brilliant doctors I trust with my life. I have Jon, and my family, and the kind of friends who show up carrying games and flowers and inappropriate jokes." "I have four dogs, two peacocks, and fourteen chickens. I have a plan, and I have a great deal of hope," she continued. At the same time, Jaouad also admitted, "I am also scared." This comes despite her admitting that she has "lived with leukemia. for most of my adult life, long enough to watch the horizon of what is possible draw closer."

Jon Batiste Extended His Support to His Wife

Source: @SULEIKAJAOUAD/INSTAGRAM Jon Batiste previously admitted that he remains prepared for both the ups and downs of his partner's health journey.