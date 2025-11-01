Jon Bon Jovi, 63, Refuses to Get Any Cosmetic Enhancements: 'I'm Not Interested'

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Bon Jovi has made peace with aging, though he admits he’d “rather look” like his younger self. The iconic “Livin’ on a Prayer” rocker, now 63, opened up about growing older on the Wednesday, October 29, episode of the "How to Fail" podcast.

Source: MEGA Jon Bon Jovi is choosing to age naturally, opting out of any cosmetic procedures.

“I'm fine with it,” he stated. “I'm not gonna ever get work done and my hair is gray, and at least I still have all my hair. I haven’t had any surgeries, operations, Botox injections, eye jobs or lip jobs or whatever the h--- else you do these days. I’m not interested in any of that, nor would I do it.” Despite his acceptance, Bon Jovi recalls the challenge of embracing his locks. “I had to come to terms with having gray hair,” he revealed, admitting he disliked when stylists used hair dye. “So, I just said, ‘S---- it,’ like 12-13 years ago. I wouldn't do that, and so I had to come to terms with aging.”

Source: @jonbonjovi/instagram Jon Bon Jovi feels nostalgic as he looks back on his younger self.

Bon Jovi, a s-- symbol in the ‘80s and ‘90s, feels nostalgia for his younger days. “You know, I look at pictures of me now, I’m not happy about it,” he confessed. “I look at 30, 40, 50, and I go, ‘Yeah, I would rather look like that,’ but I don’t.”

Source: MEGA Jon Bon Jovi is a rock legend known for both his music and his iconic looks.

However, he finds advantages to being in his 60s. “Wisdom,” he said, listing the perks of his age. “These next couple years can be great if I’m physically right — because of the wisdom. The rollercoaster ride of getting punched in the face forces you to take stock in any — and everything. And health, of course, is No. 1 on the list. You can always make a buck. You can always write another song. But your health is key to the universe.”

Source: MEGA The rocker focuses on his family.

When it comes to measuring success, Bon Jovi focuses on his loved ones. “It’s not measured in terms of any numbers. Numbers don’t mean it. They’re not relevant. Relationships, family, legacy. Not necessarily in that order. Family obviously would be first. Keeping my family sane and together would be No. 1.”

Exciting news emerged earlier this month as Bon Jovi announced the kick-off of his Forever Tour in 2026. The tour begins with four shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden before he heads to Europe. “The road has been long. It’s been tough. But I persevered,” he shared during an October 23 interview on the Today show. “I think I can confidently say that I can go and do my two-and-a-half hours night after night after night. But I wouldn’t do it unless it was that.”

Source: MEGA In 2022, Jon Bon Jovi underwent surgery on one of his vocal cords.