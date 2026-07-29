Jon Bon Jovi's Son Romeo Doesn't Want to Be Famous Despite Launching an Indie-Punk Band: 'I Don't Really Like the Idea of Celebrity'

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Jon Bon Jovi's son Romeo Bongiovi is trying to make his own way in the music industry. The singer, 22, recently launched his own indie-punk band, The Lawn, and revealed why the "idea" of celebrity and fame is just not his cup of tea.

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Romeo Bongiovi Graduated From the University of Miami's Frost School of Music in May 2026

Source: @doryjackson/YouTube Romeo Bongiovi discussed his band, The Lawn, in a new interview.

The University of Miami graduate opened up on the Wednesday, July 29, episode of The Dory Jackson Interview YouTube series, where he discussed stardom and being the child of a world-famous rocker. "I don't really like the idea of celebrity even," Romeo said. "If you focus too much on that — especially in the beginning — because I know a few artists who are pretty popular or on the rise, but they keep everything so local that they know all of their fans."

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Romeo Bongiovi Said Many of His Fans Started Out as Friends

Source: @doryjackson/YouTube Romeo Bongiovi started his band while at the University of Miami.

"I'm not really trying to think about [fame] again. I really am trying to think so local right now," he continued, adding indie musicians "know every fan page, and they talk to them, and they know every person who's interested in the music." The guitarist explained how his band "had a decent amount of fans" when they were performing and building up their fanbase in Miami. He noted he "knew" all of his fans since "they were either friends or they became friends."

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Romeo Bongiovi Played Several Concerts at His Home in Miami Before Moving to Los Angeles

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Source: @doryjackson/YouTube Romeo Bongiovi recently moved to Los Angeles.

"And I think that if you're focusing so much on the world domination of it all, that ultimately can [make you] lose vision. But right now, I'm trying to prepare for just meeting new people out here [now that I moved to L.A.]," Romeo said. While studying at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music, Romeo and his band hosted concerts at his house in an effort to get his songs out there.

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Source: MEGA Jon Bon Jovi is the frontman of his eponymous rock band Bon Jovi.

He recalled one "gnarly" night at his residence where the "house would be like the stage." "Our living room would be drums and guitars and amps and mics. And then people would stand shoulder to shoulder. We would always crank the AC down as low as it went, but it would always somehow find a way to get up to 155 degrees in that house," he joyfully recollected.

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Source: MEGA Jon Bon Jovi shares four kids with wife Dorothea Hurley.