REALITY TV NEWS Jon Gosselin's Ex Colleen Conrad Calls Out Kate Gosselin for 'Deflecting' After Her Concerning Comments About Son Collin Source: MEGA ; @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM Jon Gosselin's ex Colleen Conrad defended Collin Gosselin after Kate Gosselin addressed his claims about his childhood. OK! Staff Oct. 27 2026, Updated 5:03 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Colleen Conrad is speaking out after Kate Gosselin made concerning claims about her son Collin Gosselin, accusing the reality TV star of "deflecting" from questions about his past. Collin, 22, detailed his childhood in his memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, released on October 13. The book included allegations of abuse against Kate, 51, who later defended her decision to send him to a psychiatric facility.

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Colleen Conrad Defends Collin Gosselin

Source: MEGA ; @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM Jon Gosselin’s ex Colleen Conrad shared her support for Collin Gosselin in an Instagram post.

Colleen, who dated Collin’s father, Jon Gosselin, from 2014 to 2021, shared her response in an October 26 Instagram post. The psychiatric nurse practitioner said her professional experience shaped her perspective on the situation. "When Collin came to live with us, I did not observe the symptoms or behaviors I would have expected based on some of the diagnoses he had received, nor did I observe the behaviors that have since been publicly described," she wrote. "In consultation with his treating physician, we gradually discontinued his medications under medical supervision," she added.

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Colleen Conrad Says Mental Health Shouldn’t Dismiss Collin Gosselin's Claims

Source: @COLLINGOSSELIN1/INSTAGRAM Collin Gosselin discussed his childhood in his memoir, 'In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood.'

She also emphasized the importance of approaching mental health concerns with compassion and accountability. "Mental health conditions are real, complex, and deserving of compassion and understanding. However, they should never be used to dismiss another person’s lived experience or deflect legitimate questions about the past," she wrote. "I believe these issues deserve to be addressed with honesty, responsibility, and respect for the people involved," she added. Collin even liked Colleen's post on Instagram.

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Kate Gosselin Defends Her Decision

Source: MEGA Kate Gosselin responded to Collin Gosselin's allegations in comments on her TikTok account.

Per People, Kate addressed Collin’s allegations in comments on her TikTok account, claiming on behavior. "Violent behavior led to him being committed to a psychiatric facility for his safety and the safety of those around him," Kate said. Collin has disputed his mother’s claims, saying on October 15 that he passed three independent psychiatric evaluations. His representative also responded to Kate’s comments in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on October 26, rejecting the accusations against him. "It is disturbing that Kate continues to make false accusations and publicly attack her own child despite multiple professional psychological evaluations contradicting her claims," the statement read.

Collin Gosselin's Rep Denies Kate Gosselin's Allegations

Source: MEGA Collin Gosselin’s representative denied allegations that he harmed family members or animals.