Jon Stewart Mocks Donald Trump for Banning Press From the White House: Watch

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Jon Stewart suggested Donald Trump should try "presidenting better" if he doesn't like the type of coverage he gets from news outlets. Stewart took aim at Trump's controversial decision to ban CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House in the September 21 edition of The Daily Show.

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Source: THE DAILY SHOW / YOUTUBE Jon Stewart joked Trump should try 'presidenting better' if he doesn't like negative coverage.

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Stewart Takes Aim at Trump's Press Ban

Source: MEGA Stewart joked about what positive stories Trump could possibly ask for.

Trump's September 18 decision to ban what he called "fake news" outlets has raised serious alarms about his attacks on the free press. The outlets are suing Trump over violations of the First and Fifth amendments, while other major networks — including Fox News — have suspended their coverage of Trump in solidarity. After catching his audience up on the news, Stewart jokingly tried to envision what sort of "positive stories" Trump would prefer. "Oh, here’s a positive story: I never thought my car could take $140 worth of gas in such a small tank. I had no idea!” the comedian said, poking fun at skyrocketing gas prices caused by Trump's war in Iran. “I had no idea. Oo-rah!”

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Stewart Did a Couple Trump Impressions

Source: MEGA Stewart mocked Trump's thirst over authoritarianism.

Stewart then voiced that he couldn't get over the president's behavior. “Have we ever had a president just flat out in the Oval Office come out against the Constitution?” he said. He then impersonated Trump saying, “'What kind of a sick country doesn’t allow unlimited warrantless search and seizure? I mean, that’s not the North Korea I grew up in.’” Stewart claimed Trump "gives no f----." In another Trump impression, he imitated the president saying, "'You talking about the press ban? My press ban? Yeah. No. Yeah, we’re doing the press ban. The truth is I’d like to kill you. We send you all to camps, you know. But I still got two more years.’”

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'The Daily Show' Joked the Ban Will Lower Gas Prices

Source: THE DAILY SHOW Desi Lydic jokingly dressed as an Oval Office gold cherub.

Stewart then threw to the show's “senior White House correspondent” Desi Lydic, who did a segment joking that he had snuck into the White House by pretending to be one of the gold cherubs populating Trump's gold-adorned Oval Office. Lydic joked that the effects of the ban have "been surprising and immediate." "Since banning CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, gas prices have plummeted to $1.98,” the comedian said. "Turns out Trump was absolutely right. CNN and MS NOW were the only reason everything was bad," she continued. "Now that they’re gone, the Strait of Hormuz is open. Putin and Zelensky are adopting a baby together. And everyone loves Ed Sheeran again.”

Trump Anticipates a Loss In Court

Source: MEGA Trump seems to believe he will lose the battle in court.