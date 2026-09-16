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Jonas Brothers Each Reveal When They Knew They Were Ready to Have Kids

Photo of the Jonas Brothers.
Source: MEGA

The Jonas Brothers opened up about fatherhood.

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Sept. 16 2026, Updated 6:32 p.m. ET

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The Jonas Brothers revealed when they knew they were ready to have kids with their partners.

Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas all answered the question from a fan during a segment on their "Hey Jonas" podcast recently, reposting the wholesome conversation on social media.

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When Did the Jonas Brothers Know They Were Ready for Kids?

Photo of The Jonas Brothers shared when they knew they were ready for kids.
Source: @HEYJONASPODCAST/INSTAGRAM

The Jonas Brothers shared when they knew they were ready for kids.

Joe ended up taking the question first. "It sounds weird, but it's a gut feeling," the DNCE singer said.

Kevin went next, telling the audience, "You know what Danielle [Jonas] said, because we had this conversation over the weekend. She said to our friends, 'The minute you start talking about having kids as a couple is when you know you're on the precipice of being ready for kids.'"

Nick then said, "I gotta say, one of the most bizarre things when we were leaving the hospital with Malti Marie was the doctor said, 'OK, are you ready to take your baby home?' And you're like... 'This is OK?'"

Kevin chimed in, saying, "Where's the manual?"

Nick added, "What happens if someone's like, 'I don't know!' It's crazy, but it's a metaphor for bigger things, like will you ever be ready? You just have to do it."

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Joe Jonas Has Two Daughters With Ex Sophie Turner

Photo of Joe Jonas has two daughters with Sophie Turner.
Source: STB / MEGA

Joe Jonas has two daughters with Sophie Turner.

All three Jonas brothers (or, the ones from the band anyway, sorry, Frankie Jonas!) are certified girl dads.

Joe is dad to Willa, 6, and Delphine, 4, whom he shares with his ex-wife Sophie Turner. The two were married between 2019 and 2024.

Speaking on the podcast in June, Joe shared that a hug from his little ones can turn even the worst days around.

"I think in my saddest moments, I'm able to be reminded quickly that a hug from them can solve the world's problems, in my own world," he said (via People).

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Nick Jonas Has One Daughter With Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photo of Nick Jonas has one daughter with Priyanka Chopra.
Source: @NICKJONAS/INSTAGRAM

Nick Jonas has one daughter with Priyanka Chopra.

Nick shares daughter Malti Marie, 4, with his wife since 2018, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In 2024, the Power Ballad actor told People, "I think that, for me, becoming a parent changed everything in my life and my perspective on everything."

He continued, "My daughter is the light of my world."

Kevin Jonas Has Two Daughters With Wife Danielle Jonas

image of Kevin Jonas has two daughters with Danielle Jonas.
Source: @KEVINJONAS/INSTAGRAM

Kevin Jonas has two daughters with Danielle Jonas.

Meanwhile, Kevin was the first to build a family of his own.

He married Danielle Jonas in 2009 and they have two daughters: Alena Rose, 12, and Valentina Angelina, 9.

Speaking to Parents in 2025, Danielle said, "Kevin never really mentioned wanting boys, so when we had two girls, he was beside himself. He always gives them their way, but the biggest thing is just how much he loves them."

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