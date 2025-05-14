Jonathan Van Ness Admits His Pets Gave Him 'Reason to Live' During 'Such a Dark Time': 'They're My Family'

During the interview, van Ness reflects on just how much his precious animals mean to him, emotionally admitting they truly saved his life.

"Without [my pets], I wouldn't have been able to... they gave me a reason to live when I was going through such a dark time in my 20s that I just could never repay," he shares.

van Ness notes: "It's really been one of the most fulfilling things I've ever done in my life. They're my family. It's taught me about love. It's taught me about grief. It's taught me about selflessness. It's taught me about asking for help. It's taught me about like prioritizing."