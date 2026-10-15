Joni Mitchell Officially Becomes a U.S. Citizen After 62 Years
Oct. 15 2026, Updated 7:00 a.m. ET
Joni Mitchell is officially a U.S. citizen, marking a major milestone more than six decades in the making.
On Tuesday, October 13, the 82-year-old Canadian-born singer-songwriter celebrated the occasion on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with an American flag alongside footage from her naturalization ceremony.
"A journey that began 62 years ago," Mitchell captioned the post, reflecting on her decision to move to the United States in 1965.
The milestone is particularly meaningful for the legendary musician, who has previously spoken about her frustration over being unable to vote in American elections despite living in the country for decades.
Mitchell Celebrates Citizenship After Six Decades in America
The "Big Yellow Taxi" singer shared a heartwarming photo of herself smiling while holding an American flag, along with a video capturing the moment her name was called during the naturalization ceremony. The room erupted in applause as Mitchell stood to officially receive her U.S. citizenship.
Born in Fort Macleod, Alberta, Canada, and raised in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Mitchell first moved to the United States in 1965 with her then-husband, folk musician Chuck Mitchell.
Although their marriage lasted just two years, the singer remained in America, where she went on to establish herself as one of the most influential voices in the country's folk music scene.
From Detroit to Laurel Canyon, the Singer Built Her American Career
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Joni initially settled in Detroit before relocating to New York City in 1967 and Los Angeles the following year. She soon became a defining figure in the Laurel Canyon folk music scene, a creative hub where some of the era's most influential musicians gathered and collaborated during the late 1960s, according to The Guardian.
Her time in California played a pivotal role in shaping her legendary music career, which produced timeless hits such as "California" and "Both Sides, Now."
Joni eventually made Santa Barbara her home, maintaining close ties to the state that had become such an important part of both her personal journey and musical legacy.
Graham Nash Reacts to the Milestone
Legendary English-American singer-songwriter Graham Nash, who previously dated Joni, was among those celebrating her milestone. He commented on her Instagram announcement, "Just in time to vote!"
His remark comes after the "Coyote" singer previously expressed frustration over being unable to participate in U.S. elections.
During a 2024 concert at the Hollywood Bowl, Joni made her political views clear, telling the audience, "F--- Donald Trump. Everybody get out and vote. This is an important one. I wish I could vote – I’m Canadian. I’m one of those lousy immigrants," according to Billboard.
Now that Joni has officially become a U.S. citizen, she is eligible to vote in American elections, provided she meets the applicable registration requirements. However, the music icon has not publicly revealed what prompted her to pursue citizenship after more than six decades in the country.