Girl on Fire! Jordyn Woods' Hottest Bikini Photos
Nearly Spilled Out of a Teeny Bikini
Jordyn Woods lets her enviable figure do the talking!
In March, the model left her fans absolutely floored with sizzling bikini photos from her sun-drenched getaway in Boca Raton, Fla. In the cover of the photoset, she can be seen lounging on a beach bed while sporting a barely there bikini that clung tightly to her contours and eye-popping assets.
Woods completed her beach vibe look with sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a matching silver bracelet and ring.
Pool and Peach
While relaxing by the pool in New York in July 2024, Woods flashed serious skin and curvy peach in a barely-there black swimsuit. Her long, textured braids amped up her look as she basked in the sun to get her much-needed vitamin D.
"🍎 for the weekend 🫶🏽," she captioned the post.
Bikini With a View
Woods turned heads in a teeny thong bikini while turning away from the camera at the beach in a June 2024 post. The ensemble's daring high-leg design put her posterior on full display, leaving little to the imagination.
She also wore a crocheted bucket hat for added protection.
Favorite Girl
Drenched in glam and sunshine, the SECNDNTURE founder showcased her ample silhouette in a colorful patterned bikini while kneeling on a sandy beach during her June 2024 getaway.
Birthday Girl
Woods sent fans into a frenzy when she marked her birthday in 2023 with daring bikini photos.
In the upload, she slipped into a white two-piece bikini that drew attention to her graceful proportions. She exuded allure while descending a staircase, with one hand resting on the metal railing.
"birthday behavior," she told her followers.
Sunny Getaway
"🌸🌸🌸," Woods simply captioned an August 2023 post, in which she stole the show with a barely-there ensemble while on a lounge chair.
Her white swimsuit featured a tied-knot design and high-waisted bottoms with cutouts, highlighting her chic style. She also accessorized with sunglasses and styled her hair in a high bun.
Like a Greek Goddess
The former The Masked Singer contestant turned up the heat with her sultry beach look while vacationing in Greece. Her enviable physique pushed the limits of her black two-piece set, with its halter-style top strained to maintain her modesty.
She complemented the look with matching high-waisted bottoms featuring string ties on the sides, which accentuated her flattering figure.
"@woodsbyjordyn takes Greece ❤️🔥," the caption read.
Hotter Than the Sun
During a desert shoot for her brand Woods by Jordyn in July 2023, the socialite dared to bare in a no-holds-barred topless moment, using only her hands to preserve her modesty.
"just wrapped the second campaign for @woodsbyjordyn and I couldn’t be happier 🥲 can’t wait to share more with you soon ❤️🔥," Woods wrote.
Hopping and Popping
Woods set pulses racing when she rode a jet ski in a racy black thong wetsuit during a sun-soaked vacation in June 2023.
She wrote, "this may or may not be my last post from this vacation 🥹 probably not though."
Girl Power
Showing off her hourglass figure in style, Woods sported a light blue bikini top and a patterned sarong while on a June 2023 vacation. She paraded her curves as she strutted along a glass balcony overlooking the crystal-clear ocean.
"meet me where the sky touches the sea 💙," Woods wrote.