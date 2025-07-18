or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > jordyn woods
OK LogoPHOTOS

Girl on Fire! Jordyn Woods' Hottest Bikini Photos

jordyn woods hottest bikini photos
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods is always clutching onto summer with her fearless and daring bikini game.

By:

July 18 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Nearly Spilled Out of a Teeny Bikini

jordyn woods hottest bikini photos
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods fills her Instagram with eye-popping photos of herself.

Jordyn Woods lets her enviable figure do the talking!

In March, the model left her fans absolutely floored with sizzling bikini photos from her sun-drenched getaway in Boca Raton, Fla. In the cover of the photoset, she can be seen lounging on a beach bed while sporting a barely there bikini that clung tightly to her contours and eye-popping assets.

Woods completed her beach vibe look with sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a matching silver bracelet and ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Pool and Peach

jordyn woods hottest bikini photos
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram

The model has nearly 12 million followers on Instagram.

While relaxing by the pool in New York in July 2024, Woods flashed serious skin and curvy peach in a barely-there black swimsuit. Her long, textured braids amped up her look as she basked in the sun to get her much-needed vitamin D.

"🍎 for the weekend 🫶🏽," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Bikini With a View

jordyn woods hottest bikini photos
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner reconciled after their 2019 fallout.

Woods turned heads in a teeny thong bikini while turning away from the camera at the beach in a June 2024 post. The ensemble's daring high-leg design put her posterior on full display, leaving little to the imagination.

She also wore a crocheted bucket hat for added protection.

Article continues below advertisement

Favorite Girl

jordyn woods hottest bikini photos
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Kylie Jenner later said she was heartbroken over their feud.

Drenched in glam and sunshine, the SECNDNTURE founder showcased her ample silhouette in a colorful patterned bikini while kneeling on a sandy beach during her June 2024 getaway.

Article continues below advertisement

Birthday Girl

jordyn woods hottest bikini photos
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner have reunited several times after their public feud.

Woods sent fans into a frenzy when she marked her birthday in 2023 with daring bikini photos.

In the upload, she slipped into a white two-piece bikini that drew attention to her graceful proportions. She exuded allure while descending a staircase, with one hand resting on the metal railing.

"birthday behavior," she told her followers.

MORE ON:
jordyn woods

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Getaway

jordyn woods hottest bikini photos
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods previously appeared on 'Life of Kylie.'

"🌸🌸🌸," Woods simply captioned an August 2023 post, in which she stole the show with a barely-there ensemble while on a lounge chair.

Her white swimsuit featured a tied-knot design and high-waisted bottoms with cutouts, highlighting her chic style. She also accessorized with sunglasses and styled her hair in a high bun.

Article continues below advertisement

Like a Greek Goddess

jordyn woods hottest bikini photos
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram

She also made guest appearances on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians.'

The former The Masked Singer contestant turned up the heat with her sultry beach look while vacationing in Greece. Her enviable physique pushed the limits of her black two-piece set, with its halter-style top strained to maintain her modesty.

She complemented the look with matching high-waisted bottoms featuring string ties on the sides, which accentuated her flattering figure.

"@woodsbyjordyn takes Greece ❤️‍🔥," the caption read.

Article continues below advertisement

Hotter Than the Sun

jordyn woods hottest bikini photos
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram

She competed on 'The Masked Singer' Season 3 in 2020.

During a desert shoot for her brand Woods by Jordyn in July 2023, the socialite dared to bare in a no-holds-barred topless moment, using only her hands to preserve her modesty.

"just wrapped the second campaign for @woodsbyjordyn and I couldn’t be happier 🥲 can’t wait to share more with you soon ❤️‍🔥," Woods wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Hopping and Popping

jordyn woods hottest bikini photos
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods made her acting debut in 2019.

Woods set pulses racing when she rode a jet ski in a racy black thong wetsuit during a sun-soaked vacation in June 2023.

She wrote, "this may or may not be my last post from this vacation 🥹 probably not though."

Article continues below advertisement

Girl Power

jordyn woods hottest bikini photos
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods is currently dating Karl-Anthony Towns.

Showing off her hourglass figure in style, Woods sported a light blue bikini top and a patterned sarong while on a June 2023 vacation. She paraded her curves as she strutted along a glass balcony overlooking the crystal-clear ocean.

"meet me where the sky touches the sea 💙," Woods wrote.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.