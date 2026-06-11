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Jordyn Woods Doubles Down on Knicks-Inspired Good Luck Charm Madness After Donald Trump Was Blamed for Game 3 Loss: 'I Think the Bag Works'

Photo of Jordyn Woods
Source: MEGA; @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods flaunted her orange good luck purse after the New York Knicks took Game 4 of the NBA finals.

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June 11 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

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Jordyn Woods is standing by her good luck charm after a historic comeback win by the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the NBA finals.

"Idk I think that bag works," Woods, 28, captioned a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 10.

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Jordyn Woods Showed Off Her Lucky Bag

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Photo of Jordyn Woods flaunted her 'good luck' bag while sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden.
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods flaunted her 'good luck' bag while sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden.

The influencer is known for bringing her "lucky" bag to watch her fiancé Karl-Anthony Towns play, and it once again seemed to do the trick as the New York Knicks came back from a 29-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs in a dramatic comeback.

Woods wasn't allowed to bring her bag to Game 3 of the NBA finals on Monday, June 9, after the United States Secret Service implemented a no-bag policy due to President Donald Trump attending the game.

The New York Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of the series, 115 to 111.

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The New York Knicks Lost Game 3

Photo of Jordyn Woods shared several photos from the celebration after Game 4.
Source: @jordynwoods/Instagarm

Jordyn Woods shared several photos from the celebration after Game 4.

Game 3 marked the first time a U.S. sitting president attended the NBA finals, with the appearance reportedly causing hourslong wait times for ticket holders outside the arena.

Trump, 79, was reportedly booed during the National Anthem, which he watched from a luxury suite owned by Knicks owner James Dolan.

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Jordyn Woods' Bag Has Become Franchise Good Luck Charm

Photo of Jordyn Woods reacted to the strict no-bag policy implemented during Game 3 of the NBA finals.
Source: MEGA

Jordyn Woods reacted to the strict no-bag policy implemented during Game 3 of the NBA finals.

Ahead of Game 3, Woods shared a post of ABC 7's Jayshal Patel discussing the no-bag policy implications to her superstitious accessory.

"President Trump will be attending game 3 of the NBA Finals. There is a strict no bag policy tonight," the reporter wrote, "But please tell me [Woods] is the exception and she can bring her lucky bag😭."

In her own caption, Woods added, "Even the news knows how important the bag is."

Jordyn Woods Gets 'Blamed' If She Doesn't Bring the Bag

Photo of Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns got engaged in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns got engaged in December 2025.

Woods opened up about the superstition in an interview with Vogue after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, where the Knicks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-93.

"Once playoffs start, everything becomes part of the ritual if we keep winning," she told the magazine. "We're nine wins in, and now I have my lucky Woods by Jordyn bag, my game-day GRWMs on TikTok, and a watch I refuse to take off. At this point, I'm not risking changing anything."

She continued, "It's gotten to the point where if people don't see me carrying it during a close game, they start blaming me for changing the routine. So let's just say the bag isn't leaving my side anytime soon."

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