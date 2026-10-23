Josh Brolin Reveals He Attends AA Meetings Every Day to Maintain His Sobriety

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Josh Brolin made a tough confession about how he maintains his sobriety. Turns out, being sober for around 12 years hasn't been easy for him, since he attends AA meetings every day for the sake of staying sober. Talking to the U.K.'s The Telegraph recently, the Sicario star fessed up: “I do a meeting every morning at 6 a.m. on Zoom.”

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Josh Brolin Loves 'Being Sober'

Source: MEGA Josh Brolin made a tough confession about how he maintains his sobriety.

He then shared how he ended up on that path. “Drinking got boring in the end. I woke up on the sidewalk outside my house, yet again, and it felt like a fork in the road. Which way was I going to go for the rest of my life?” The Goonies star said. “I love being sober. I’m having way more fun now than I ever did drinking, and I never end up in jail, which is a real bonus,” he continued.

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Brolin's Recurring Battle With Alcohol

Source: MEGA Josh Brolin said he attends AA meetings every day for the sake of being sober.

The first time Brolin tried going alcohol-free was when he was 19, after his arrest for assaulting six police officers while under the influence. His sentence was reduced at the time, on the condition that he went to rehab and got sober. But after moving to Tucson, Arizona, during his first marriage to Alice Adair from 1988 to 1994, he went back to drinking. Ultimately, it was his dying grandmother who had inspired him to make a change once and for all, as the Avengers star explained on the "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" podcast.

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Brolin's Family Crisis Changed Something in Him

Source: MEGA Josh Brolin tried going alcohol-free was when he was 19 after his arrest for assaulting six police officers while under the influence.

“I woke up on the sidewalk,” Brolin recalled. “I didn’t know where my car was, and it wasn’t that that was rare. That was just, you know, the 400th time that it happened. It was so normal when I woke up.” But what made it different than the other times was his family crisis. “My grandmother was on her deathbed,” the actor explained. “I was supposed to have picked up my brother and taken them, because I was the one in the family that put everything together and structured everything and controlled everything.”

Brolin's Touching Interaction With His Grandmother

Source: MEGA When he saw his grandmother in the hospital, Josh Brolin shared that he was moved by their interaction.