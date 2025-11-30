Josh Brolin Says He's 'Not Scared' of Donald Trump Trying to Run for a Third Term: 'It's Just Not Going to Happen'

Article continues below advertisement

Josh Brolin has no regrets about his past friendship with President Donald Trump. The Dune star, 57, reminisced about his relationship with Trump, 79, in an interview published on November 29, and how their connection stretched back to before the businessman entered the White House in 2016.

Source: MEGA The two men met in 2010 on set of the film 'Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.'

"I'm not scared of Trump, because even though he says he's staying forever, it's just not going to happen," Brolin explained to The Independent. "And if it does, then I'll deal with that moment. But having been a friend of Trump before he was president, I know a different guy," the Marvel star went on. Brolin and Trump met in 2010, when the actor was starring in the financial drama Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. Trump even filmed a scene for the Oliver Stone film, however, the shot didn't make it into the flick.

Source: MEGA 'There is no greater genius than [Trump] in marketing,' the 'Dune' actor said.

Despite Brolin's statements, he also praised the businessman, saying he's brilliant when it comes to marketing. "There is no greater genius than [Trump] in marketing," the Goonies alum said. "He takes the weakness of the general population and fills it. And that's why I think a lot of people feel that they have a mascot in him. I think it's much less about Trump than it is about the general population and their need for validation," Brolin added.

Josh Brolin Said He Was a Fan of Donald Trump in 2016

Source: MEGA Josh Brolin praised Donald Trump during a 2016 talk show appearance.

Brolin mentioned Trump once before during his 2016 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Hollywood star noted that he "read a lot of" Trump's books and "was a big fan" of his. "He single-handedly turned around the economy of Manhattan," Brolin explained. "I found that very fascinating. I think he's an interesting guy in that way." However, the Academy Award-nominated actor slammed Trump when he was running for president for his second term in 2020.

Source: MEGA Josh Brolin wasn't a fan of Donald Trump in the 2020 election.