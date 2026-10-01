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Josh Hartnett Reveals His Kids Have Never Seen Any of His Movies: 'I Like It That Way'

Photo of Josh Hartnett.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Josh Hartnett's children haven't seen his movies.

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Oct. 1 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

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Josh Hartnett's four children aren't very interested in learning about their famous dad's work.

The Pearl Harbor actor revealed in a new red-carpet interview that his kids have never watched his movies — something he is OK with.

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Josh Hartnett's Kids Have Seen One of Mom Tamsin Egerton's Movies

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Photo of Josh Hartnett's kids have seen one of their mom's movies.
Source: FRED DUVAL/MEGA

Josh Hartnett's kids have seen one of their mom's movies.

"My kids have never seen me in anything," Hartnett told a reporter during the New York City premiere of his new movie Verity on Tuesday. "I like it that way. I think it's healthy."

He added, "I think at some point they might want to. We've watched one of my wife's films with the kids, which is made for much younger people."

Hartnett is married to Tamsin Egerton, an English actress who has starred in Grimsby, Love, Rosie, Chalet Girl, Keeping Mum and Camelot.

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His Kids Aren't That Interested in His Work

image of Josh Hartnett's children aren't interested in seeing his movies.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.COM / MEGA

Josh Hartnett's children aren't interested in seeing his movies.

Hartnett and Egerton's children have other commitments to focus on.

"I know some of their friends have seen me in movies, but [my kids] haven't shown that much interest," he told E! News. "They're like, 'Yeah, it's daddy's work.' But they're just living their lives, and they're happy with their own stuff. They want to show me what they're doing, not necessarily [see] what I'm doing."

He concluded, "I'm just dad!"

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Josh Hartnett's Family Life

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Josh Hartnett

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Photo of Josh Hartnett and his wife Tamsin Egerton live in England.
Source: MEGA

Josh Hartnett and his wife, Tamsin Egerton, live in England.

Hartnett and Egerton live far away from Hollywood in Hampshire, England, which suits the Trap actor because he likes being around people from all walks of life, he once said.

They share four children, though they keep their family life as private as humanly possible — which may also explain why their children don't really care about their parents' big acting careers.

In a 2021 interview, the American actor shared, "The thing I am most proud of is that I’m a father-of-three [now four] and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life and I’m still able to do good work and, as I’ve got older, the characters have become more interesting."

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Josh Hartnett Stars in Colleen Hoover Adaptation 'Verity'

Photo of Josh Hartnett stars in 'Verity.'
Source: AMAZON MGM STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

Josh Hartnett stars in 'Verity.'

Hartnett is the male lead in the new Colleen Hoover movie adaptation, which is out in theaters Friday, October 2.

He stars in the buzzy film alongside fellow A-listers Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson.

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