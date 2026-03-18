Josh Peck 'Loves' an 'Activity or Double Date' With Wife Paige O'Brien: She 'Keeps Me Grounded'

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Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien's date nights are anything but boring! "We love an activity and or a double date. Whether it's going to a sporting event or just trying a new restaurant, the ritual of unplugging and getting to focus on each other reaps such dividends. And I love it when I discover a new food spot I know she will love. I had her favorite breakfast burrito delivered the other morning after we were up a few times with our baby Meyer the night before," the actor, 39, exclusively tells OK! while partnering with OGX Beauty for their new "Hairsplaining" campaign.

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Source: @shuapeck/Instagram Josh Peck shares three kids with his wife, Paige O'Brien.

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The pair, who share three kids — sons Max Milo, Shai Miller, and Meyer Lane — knows what makes their romance work after all these years. "Humor and humility. I think if you can laugh at yourself, and at the absurdity of everyday life, you're going to be okay. Paige keeps me grounded. She grew up in this incredible family, and I've learned so much from watching how she and her family operate," the Drake & Josh alum shares about O'Brien, whom he married in 2017. "We do a lot of impressions of friends and families. We laugh at our kids, even when they're giving us a run for our money, and we make sure to check in with each other, even when life is stressful," he adds.

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This campaign centers around a concept that every woman on earth has experienced: mansplaining. Featuring both Peck and his wife, the couple has a playful back-and-forth to spotlight the OGX Bond Protein Repair product line. "The thing I loved most is that we come from completely different creative worlds, so when we approach something together, there's this interesting friction that creates something better than either of us would've done alone. I'm so glad she said yes," he says of working together.

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Source: @shuapeck/Instagram Josh Peck says he loves to laugh with his wife.

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The How I Met Your Father alum was thrilled to partner with the brand since OGX has been in his shower "for over a decade." "It felt like such a natural fit, honestly. I had seen it at my in-laws' house. So, when this opportunity came about, it felt less like an ad and more like a chance to collaborate with a product I genuinely use and love. The campaign concept was hilarious! They took this very recognizable cultural moment around 'mansplaining' and spun it into something playful and self-aware. I got to be the punchline, which, honestly, I'm completely comfortable with. Maybe too comfortable? I think the best comedy is the kind where you're willing to laugh at yourself," he shares.

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Source: @shuapeck/Instagram Josh Peck starred alongside his wife in the new campaign.

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For Peck, it was fun to poke fun at modern masculinity in 2026 during this commercial. "You think masculine, you think Josh Peck. Right? I think we're in this really interesting moment culturally where masculinity is being redefined and not in a threatening way, in a liberating one. Men are moisturizing. Men are conditioning their hair. Men are doing skincare routines. And rather than treating that as some big serious statement, I like that OGX let us just have fun with it," he states. "I think the most modern version of masculinity is one that can laugh at itself. That was the spirit of this campaign."

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Source: OGX The comedian was excited to partner with OGX.

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Source: OGX The star uses the OGX Bond Protein Repair Shampoo & Conditioner and the OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo and Conditioner.