Joshua Jackson Sparks Olivia Burgess Romance Rumors After Getting Cozy With Ex Katie Holmes at 'Happy Hours' Premiere

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Joshua Jackson walked arm-in-arm with model Olivia Burgess as they strolled through New York City on Sunday, June 7. In photos obtained by TMZ, Jackson could be seen holding hands with Burgess while sporting a white button-down shirt, matching pants and black Hoka sneakers. The model donned a black shirt, belted Bermuda shorts and black loafers, as she accessorized with a black bag. The snaps appeared to showcase the two smiling and laughing as they chatted animatedly. The duo hit Mediterranean fine dining restaurant Il Buco for drinks. While it's not confirmed whether Jackson and Burgess are officially an item, the pair certainly sparked romance rumors with their loved-up demeanor

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Who Is Olivia Burgess?

Source: MEGA,@OLIVIA BURGESS/youtube Olivia Burgess danced for Beyoncé at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2011.

For her part, French-American model and dancer Burgess graduated from Fordham University in 2015. She has appeared in fashion shows for Jean Paul Gaultier, Chromat and Agent Provocateur. She has also modeled for Gap, Bloomingdale’s and Nike. Burgess was a background dancer for Beyoncé’s “Love on Top” MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2011 during which she revealed her pregnancy with daughter Blue Ivy. “It wasn’t until the first rehearsal that I found out that I would be performing alongside Beyoncé at the VMAs,” Burgess said in a 2017 interview. “My mind was totally blown.”

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What About Katie Holmes?

Source: MEGA 'Dawson's Creek' stars Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes starred in the romantic comedy 'Happy Hours,' which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 6.

The introduction of Jackson’s new girl was one day after he had fans in a frenzy about the status of his relationship with Dawson's Creek costar Katie Holmes. They dated in the late ‘90s. Jackson, 47, and Holmes, 47, portray an onscreen couple in romantic comedy Happy Hours, and they looked cozy at the movie's premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in NYC on Saturday, June 6. She wrote and directed it. Happy Hours is the first film of a trilogy.

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Joshua Jackson Spoke of 'Precious' Relationship With Katie Holmes

Source: MEGA Joshua Jackson called Katie Holmes 'a lifelong friend' on 'Today' in March.

Jackson held Holmes's hand during red carpet interviews, and spoke of the “precious” relationship they’ve had since they starred on Dawson’s Creek, which aired from 1998-2003. “And [it] is like one of the core personal and professional relationships in my life,” he said. It's not the first time he has gushed about Holmes recently. "She’s a lifelong friend now," Jackson told Today on Tuesday, March 10. “And for us to get to go back and be able to do this again and honestly for her to create that space for us, was kind of magical.”

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Katie Holmes Surprised By 'Dawson's Creek' Fans Reaction

Source: MEGA Katie Holmes said she and Joshua Jackson have 'changed a lot' since they first worked together in 1998.

“We hadn’t worked together in 25 years, and we’ve changed a lot,” Holmes told Variety in an interview published on Friday, June 5. “We also wanted to give ourselves the space to show different sides of ourselves and to not portray these people we’re known for.” The excitement from the Dawson’s Creek fanbase was a surprise. “To be honest, it was unexpected,” Holmes told the outlet. “I know we were on a show that a lot of people watched, but I guess we never fully realized the impact. It still kind of throws all of us.”

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Who Has Joshua Jackson Dated in the Past?

Source: MEGA Joshua Jackson has dated Simone Ashley, Lupita Nyong'o after splitting with wife Jodie Turner-Smith in 2025.

The actor has been linked to Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley and Lupita Nyong'o after his split with Jodie Turner-Smith. The couple were married from 2019-2025, and are parents to daughter Juno, 6.

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Joshua Jackson Talked Fatherhood

Source: MEGA Joshua Jackson did his best to 'nurture' daughter Juno, 6.