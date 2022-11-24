Joss Stone Dishes On The 'Challenges' Of Putting Together New Christmas Album While 'Heavily Pregnant'

"Everything is a little exacerbated when you're pregnant, but I think it added something magical to the record in a way," the Billboard Award winner says. "Creating life is special and it's one of the most beautiful things I've ever done. It's a gift and a privilege. It's all the wonderful things that you could imagine! Although it is challenging, so is everything that's worth having."

Despite pregnancy changing how the musician approached her craft, she is more than grateful for her newborn. "I wonder what he'll think about it. It just adds another level of specialness to it [the album]. But it is a wonder how we make people," she notes. "I'm really glad that it all happened at the same time, even though it was challenging, it was just magic."