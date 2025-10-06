Joy Behar Attacks Andrew Cuomo With Hard-Hitting Question Before Even Greeting Him During Awkward Moment on 'The View'

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar didn't hesitate to pepper Andrew Cuomo with hard-hitting questions on The View the second he sat down at the table on the Monday, October 6, episode. After Whoopi Goldberg introduced him to the crowd, the New York mayoral candidate came out and shook all of the co-hosts' hands before sitting down between Behar and Sunny Hostin.

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar's On-Air Mistake

Source: @theview/x Joy Behar was corrected by Sara Haines after the comedian asked Andrew Cuomo a question without giving him a proper greeting.

Goldberg noted Behar had the first question, to which she said, "I do have the first question." "So you entered the race earlier this —" Behar began to ask as the politician was still getting situated, which prompted Sara Haines to reach out and touch Behar's arm. "First of all, welcome," Haines told Cuomo, to which he replied with a smile, "Thank you!" "Oh yeah, sorry," Behar said, somewhat frazzled.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/x Alyssa Farah Griffin joked the show is 'very hospitable' after Behar's blunder.

Everyone laughed off the incident, with Alyssa Farah Griffin joking, "Very hospitable here." "Yes, welcome," Behar repeated, then going back into her question about why Cuomo thinks he's losing in the polls to Zohran Mamdani despite all of his past success in NYC.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

When asked why he's losing in the polls to Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral election, candidate and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo tells 'The View': "There's a civil war within the Democratic Party." pic.twitter.com/gFMeTPjBFH — The View (@TheView) October 6, 2025

Behar then gave her opinion on why the newcomer was dominating the election. "I think they see — I don’t mean to interrupt you — but I think they see him as something new and fresh, and they’re seeing you as the old school," she explained. "I was talking to my son-in-law about it. It’s like, ‘Oh, them again?’ You know, like that." "Yeah. You don’t think I’m new and fresh?" Cuomo quipped back.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Cuomo Dishes on His Relationship With Donald Trump

Source: mega Cuomo recalled fighting with Donald Trump 'on a daily basis' during the pandemic.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cuomo insisted he's still not on good terms with Donald Trump. "I’m the last person President Trump wants as mayor," he stated, dispelling rumors that the POTUS is supporting Cuomo. "New Yorkers watched the movie every day. During Covid, I was the governor, he was the president we fought on a daily basis." "[Trump] came with all his threats, all his power and might, threatened to put me in jail, had me investigated twice by the Department of Justice, threatened to cut off federal funds," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega 'The View' costars believe Donald Trump wants Zohran Mamdani to win the election so he has an 'excuse to take over New York.'