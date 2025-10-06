Joy Behar Attacks Andrew Cuomo With Hard-Hitting Question Before Even Greeting Him During Awkward Moment on 'The View'
Oct. 6 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Joy Behar didn't hesitate to pepper Andrew Cuomo with hard-hitting questions on The View the second he sat down at the table on the Monday, October 6, episode.
After Whoopi Goldberg introduced him to the crowd, the New York mayoral candidate came out and shook all of the co-hosts' hands before sitting down between Behar and Sunny Hostin.
Joy Behar's On-Air Mistake
Goldberg noted Behar had the first question, to which she said, "I do have the first question."
"So you entered the race earlier this —" Behar began to ask as the politician was still getting situated, which prompted Sara Haines to reach out and touch Behar's arm.
"First of all, welcome," Haines told Cuomo, to which he replied with a smile, "Thank you!"
"Oh yeah, sorry," Behar said, somewhat frazzled.
Everyone laughed off the incident, with Alyssa Farah Griffin joking, "Very hospitable here."
"Yes, welcome," Behar repeated, then going back into her question about why Cuomo thinks he's losing in the polls to Zohran Mamdani despite all of his past success in NYC.
- Joy Behar Shades Glen Powell on 'The View' for Making Her 'Look Like the Loser of the Table'
- Whoopi Goldberg Thinks She's 'Untouchable' Despite Source Claiming 'The View' Was Asked to Stop Talking About Controversial Topics
- Sherri Shepherd Reveals Barbara Walters Made Her 'Cry for 3 Years Straight' on 'The View': 'She Was Hard on Me'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Behar then gave her opinion on why the newcomer was dominating the election.
"I think they see — I don’t mean to interrupt you — but I think they see him as something new and fresh, and they’re seeing you as the old school," she explained. "I was talking to my son-in-law about it. It’s like, ‘Oh, them again?’ You know, like that."
"Yeah. You don’t think I’m new and fresh?" Cuomo quipped back.
Andrew Cuomo Dishes on His Relationship With Donald Trump
Elsewhere in the interview, Cuomo insisted he's still not on good terms with Donald Trump.
"I’m the last person President Trump wants as mayor," he stated, dispelling rumors that the POTUS is supporting Cuomo. "New Yorkers watched the movie every day. During Covid, I was the governor, he was the president we fought on a daily basis."
"[Trump] came with all his threats, all his power and might, threatened to put me in jail, had me investigated twice by the Department of Justice, threatened to cut off federal funds," he said.
The former governor went on to claim that Mamdani winning the election in New York City would be "a gift" for Trump.
"Ahead of the midterms, he wants Mamdani to win, 100 percent," noted Griffin. "I can attest he is not a fan of [Cuomo]. Donald Trump is not."
"It’s good for Donald Trump because it’s the excuse he needs to take over New York, which he said he will do," Cuomo noted, referring to how Trump claimed he could send the National Guard into the area if crime rates spike under Mamdani's leadership.