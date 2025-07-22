Joy Behar Calls Donald Trump 'the Orange Menace' on 'The View' as She Criticizes 'Thin-Skinned' President for Not Being Able to Take a Joke

"It's always been the role of the court jester to make fun of the king. That is the role of comedians," Behar explained. "I have said on this show years ago, when they start coming for the comedians, all bets are off. Because the king is supposed to take the hits."

"This guy has skin thinner than this card," she declared, showcasing her flimsy note card.

"He was insulted by [Barack] Obama at the Correspondence Dinner that time, and he's such a vengeful guy that he went after Obama after that," she continued. "He cannot take a joke."