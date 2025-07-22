or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > The View
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Joy Behar Calls Donald Trump 'the Orange Menace' on 'The View' as She Criticizes 'Thin-Skinned' President for Not Being Able to Take a Joke

Composite photo of Joy Behar and Donald Trump
Source: abc;mega

Joy Behar went after Donald Trump on the latest episode of 'The View.'

Profile Image

July 22 2025, Published 2:13 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar didn't hold back on The View when expressing her distaste for President Donald Trump.

On the Tuesday, July 22, episode, the comedian and her co-hosts shared their frustration over The Late Show With Stephen Colbert being canceled by Paramount, as they believe the move may have been "political."

Article continues below advertisement

Joy Behar Says Donald Trump Is Thin-Skinned

joy behar calls donald trump orange menace the view thin skinned
Source: abc

Joy Behar said Donald Trump can't take a joke even though he'll mock other people.

"It's always been the role of the court jester to make fun of the king. That is the role of comedians," Behar explained. "I have said on this show years ago, when they start coming for the comedians, all bets are off. Because the king is supposed to take the hits."

"This guy has skin thinner than this card," she declared, showcasing her flimsy note card.

"He was insulted by [Barack] Obama at the Correspondence Dinner that time, and he's such a vengeful guy that he went after Obama after that," she continued. "He cannot take a joke."

Article continues below advertisement

The Comedian Admits She's Not Supposed to Call Trump 'the Orange Menace'

joy behar calls donald trump orange menace the view thin skinned
Source: mega

The comedian called the president 'the orange menace' on 'The View.'

Behar commended other late-night stars such as John Oliver and Jimmy Fallon for supporting Colbert, sharing, "I love that they're all sticking together."

"And by the way, why is it that this guy [Trump] can call any name he wants to anyone... but we're not allowed to say anything like that on this show in particular?" she questioned. "And I accept that and I respect that. I'm not going to start calling him 'the orange menace' even if that's what he is."

MORE ON:
The View

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

joy behar calls donald trump orange menace the view thin skinned
Source: abc

Sunny Hostin feels that Trump exhibits 'classic bullying behavior.'

"I'm just saying," she said. "He can do it, but we can't? That's not gonna work."

Sunny Hostin noted, "It's classic bullying behavior: they can dish it out but they can't take it. That's what we're seeing. And bullies by nature are insecure."

Behar Comments on the Epstein Files

joy behar calls donald trump orange menace the view thin skinned
Source: mega

Behar wants to see the Jeffrey Epstein files even if Bill Clinton is named in them.

Later on in the episode, Whoopi Goldberg discussed how Republicans and Trump are trying to distract Americans to "knock the Jeffrey Epstein files out of the headlines."

"But I don’t think people are ready to move on. I think they want the files," she said.

The women pointed out how some people believe Bill Clinton — who like Trump, was once friendly with Epstein — could be listed in the documents.

"I say, so what? I’m fine with that!" Behar declared. "I’m not in a cult. I don’t worship at the shrine of Democrats who might be pedophiles."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.