Joy Behar Calls Donald Trump 'the Orange Menace' on 'The View' as She Criticizes 'Thin-Skinned' President for Not Being Able to Take a Joke
Joy Behar didn't hold back on The View when expressing her distaste for President Donald Trump.
On the Tuesday, July 22, episode, the comedian and her co-hosts shared their frustration over The Late Show With Stephen Colbert being canceled by Paramount, as they believe the move may have been "political."
Joy Behar Says Donald Trump Is Thin-Skinned
"It's always been the role of the court jester to make fun of the king. That is the role of comedians," Behar explained. "I have said on this show years ago, when they start coming for the comedians, all bets are off. Because the king is supposed to take the hits."
"This guy has skin thinner than this card," she declared, showcasing her flimsy note card.
"He was insulted by [Barack] Obama at the Correspondence Dinner that time, and he's such a vengeful guy that he went after Obama after that," she continued. "He cannot take a joke."
The Comedian Admits She's Not Supposed to Call Trump 'the Orange Menace'
Behar commended other late-night stars such as John Oliver and Jimmy Fallon for supporting Colbert, sharing, "I love that they're all sticking together."
"And by the way, why is it that this guy [Trump] can call any name he wants to anyone... but we're not allowed to say anything like that on this show in particular?" she questioned. "And I accept that and I respect that. I'm not going to start calling him 'the orange menace' even if that's what he is."
"I'm just saying," she said. "He can do it, but we can't? That's not gonna work."
Sunny Hostin noted, "It's classic bullying behavior: they can dish it out but they can't take it. That's what we're seeing. And bullies by nature are insecure."
Behar Comments on the Epstein Files
Later on in the episode, Whoopi Goldberg discussed how Republicans and Trump are trying to distract Americans to "knock the Jeffrey Epstein files out of the headlines."
"But I don’t think people are ready to move on. I think they want the files," she said.
The women pointed out how some people believe Bill Clinton — who like Trump, was once friendly with Epstein — could be listed in the documents.
"I say, so what? I’m fine with that!" Behar declared. "I’m not in a cult. I don’t worship at the shrine of Democrats who might be pedophiles."