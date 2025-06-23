Donald Trump's Bomb Strike on Iran's Nuclear Sites Has Created a 'Scary and Confusing' Time for Americans, Joy Behar Declares
Though the women of The View often interrupt each other during their chats, they let ABC News’ White House correspondent Jonathan Karl have the floor when he appeared on the Monday, June 23, episode to talk about the United States dropping bombs on three nuclear sites in Iran two days prior.
'The View' Discusses Donald Trump's Strike on Iran's Nuclear Sites
Karl gave several insights into the situation as it continues to unfold, as the ladies asked questions such as how will Iran retaliate and pondered why Donald Trump supporters such as Marjorie Taylor Greene have been quiet since the news was announced.
"It’s always interesting when you come here and try to explain to our audience what’s going on because it’s pretty scary and confusing," Joy Behar expressed.
"They are consequential and frightening times," Karl noted.
The comedian cut to commercial by sharing, "We’re all holding our breath to see what they’re going to do next."
Behar was the one to lead this episode's segments as Whoopi Goldberg was absent and will be all week, as she's currently in Italy "accepting an award for her book Bits and Pieces," the former shared.
Behar admitted she was "jealous" of her costar, joking she hopes it's "100 degrees" overseas.
Donald Trump's Announcement
As OK! reported, Trump addressed the nation on the night of June 21.
"A short time ago, the U.S. military carried out massive precision strikes on the three key nuclear facilities in the Iranian regime: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan," the president began.
"Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise. Our objective was the destruction of Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world's number one state sponsor of terror," continued Trump. "Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success."
"For 40 years, Iran has been saying, ‘Death to America. Death to Israel.’ They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs," he said. "That was their specialty. We lost over a thousand people, and hundreds of thousands throughout the Middle East and around the world have died as a direct result of their hate in particular."
"Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," he conclude. "And Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If they do not. future attacks would be far greater and a lot easier."