Joy Behar Jokes Donald Trump 'Has a Type' as She Thinks His New Prosecutor Lindsey Halligan Looks Just Like Alina Habba
Nov. 25 2025, Published 4:33 p.m. ET
The women of The View have noticed a pattern when it comes to Donald Trump's staff hires.
The topic came up on the Tuesday, November 25, episode of the talk show, as Joy Behar revealed of recent news, "Trump's Justice Department had a bad day in court yesterday: their cases against [former FBI Director] James Comey and [New York Attorney General] Letitia James were both thrown out."
However, the comedian noted more trouble may be coming, as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is "launching an investigation" into Sen. Mark Kelly over his video in which he stated troops don't have to obey illegal orders.
"Trump is on this revenge campaign against his political enemies, but the law is working," noted Sunny Hostin, who went on to diss the president's new prosecutor, Lindsey Halligan.
Sunny Hostin Shades Lindsey Halligan
"When you have an inexperienced insurance lawyer who has never prosecuted a case, go in front of the federal grand jury to try and get an inditement — and you can generally indite a ham sandwich, that is actually really true, if you are a federal prosecutor who knows what she is doing — she couldn't even get an inditement," pointed out Hostin, a prosecutor herself. "Well, she got one but it was thrown out because the judge said she's just not qualified."
'They All Look Alike'
"She looks like the other one," Behar said of Halligan, likely referring to Trump's former attorney Alina Habba.
"They all look alike," joked Hostin, to which Behar replied, "Trump has a type!"
Halligan was ultimately shot down by U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie, as it was stated she was appointed illegally.
"All actions flowing from Ms Halligan’s defective appointment... were unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside," ruled Currie.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Monday, November 24, that the Department of Justice will appeal the dismissal.
"Lindsey Halligan was legally appointed ... the Department of Justice will be appealing very soon," she stated. "It is our position that Lindsey Halligan is extremely qualified for this position, but more importantly, was legally appointed to it."
Halligan had already been working with the POTUS, as he named her the White House senior associate staff secretary in January after he took over the Oval Office for his second term.