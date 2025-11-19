Joy Behar Jokes Donald Trump Will Lie and Say the 'Dog Ate My Homework' If Jeffrey Epstein Files Ever Come Across His Desk
Nov. 19 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Joy Behar doesn't trust Donald Trump to release the Epstein files.
During the Wednesday, November 19, episode of The View, the host claimed that the president would lie about the Jeffrey Epstein files if they were to make it to his desk.
One day prior, the Senate passed a bill enforcing the release of the documents, which reportedly contain the names of those involved in the s-- trafficker's scandal.
"I'm going to give a shout-out to Senator Dick Durbin, who's a Democrat. He said back in July that the Department of Justice had the FBI personnel go through and flag Epstein files mentioning Trump," she explained. "This is an old story already, so don't be surprised if it comes to Trump's desk and he says, 'The dog ate my homework.'"
Behar questioned whether Republicans have "finally found their moral compass on the Epstein files," or if they have an "ulterior motive."
Sara Haines Claims People Have Not 'Stood Up to Donald Trump' in a Decade
"I don't think they found their moral compass. I think they were led there and then forced to eat it," Sara Haines weighed in. "We had some brave victims, very brave victims, and we also had some people in Congress...that came out and said...it was like a dog with a bone...'I will not let this go.'"
Haines believes that Republicans have not been able to "stand up to Donald Trump" for 10 years.
- 'I Think It's PR': The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Doesn't Believe Donald Trump Really Changed His Mind About Wanting Epstein Files Released
- The View's Ana Navarro Blasts 'White, Rich and Powerful Men' for Protecting Each Other Ahead of House Vote to Release Epstein Files
- 'The View' Stars Believe Donald Trump Won't Release Epstein List Because It Includes 'Powerful Billionaires' Who Helped Him Win Elections
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"We often ask this question at the table: Is this going to be the thing that breaks him? This might be the thing that breaks him," she asserted as the audience applauded. "Marjorie Taylor Green, who was a day-one MAGA loyalist...is now actually pondering, 'What have we done here?'"
Haines added, "She's given cover to these people who have found their moral compass, because now they realize Donald Trump isn't their boss. The voters always were. He's got nothing to gain. They can't get anything from him. This may be the thing that breaks him."
Ana Navarro 'Doesn't Trust' Donald Trump's 'Minions'
Ana Navarro emphasized that she does not trust President Trump "as far as [she] can throw him."
"I don't trust any of his minions, because what happened yesterday, and what's happened over the past couple of days, does not erase the months and months of Donald Trump putting up obstacles," she said. "It should not have taken an act of Congress. He could have released them. Let's remember, it's been five plus months since there's been an outcry for the release of these files. Actually, it was before that, because it was during his campaign that the MAGA-sphere brought it up. Credit to them."
She continued, "I know one thing. These women, these victims, these women who were children when they were raped and abused and trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, they are strong...they have found their voice. They have banded together...and you know what else? They know what's in those files. They know those names."