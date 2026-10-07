Joy Behar Misses Sixth Consecutive 'The View' Episode Due to Injury as She Turns 84

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Joy Behar has now missed six consecutive episodes as she recovers from a recent injury. Incidentally, October 7, the day she missed her sixth episode, also happens to be the broadcaster's 84th birthday.

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Joy Behar Has Missed Six Episodes of 'The View'

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Ana Navarro subbed in for Joy Behar during her absence.

The veteran View panelist has been out since October 1. That day, her co-host Sunny Hostin told viewers, "Unfortunately, our dear friend Joy dislocated her shoulder. So she’s recovering and will be back soon." And on October 6, Whoopi Goldberg said, "Joy is still out and Ana [Navarro] is in with us today."

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Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

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'The View' Panelists Celebrated Joy Behar's Birthday Without Her

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE 'The View' celebrated Joy Behar's birthday without her.

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As Behar remained absent on October 7, her fellow cast members made sure to mark the occasion in style — and, naturally, with plenty of their signature humor. "So the first thing we want to do, right off the bat, is we want to wish Joy Behar a happy birthday," Goldberg told the audience. Behar also wanted her to relay the following message: "Despite sharing a birthday with Vladimir Putin, she does not have the Russian plague." Goldberg also shared further details on Behar's injury and recovery, saying, "She’s still healing up after dislocating her shoulder. So what we’re saying is, get better fast so we can celebrate you back here on The View." Navarro quipped, "I’m still getting over the fact that Joy shares a birthday with Vladimir Putin." Alyssa Farah Griffin cut in, stating, "I share a birthday with Xi Jinping, so yeah, dictators and The View hosts!" The official Instagram account for The View also posted a photo of Behar with the words, "We’re sending birthday wishes to our beloved @joyvbehar! 🎉🎊."

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It's Not the First Time Joy Behar Has Been Absent Due to a Injury

Source: RON SACHS - CNP / MEGA Joy Behar has been absent from 'The View' due to an injury before.

In 2025, Behar missed a few episodes of The View after suffering a foot injury. "Now, I’ve been off for a few days, as you might have noticed," she said when she got back. "Well, here’s what happened. So I dropped my iPad on my foot, and I broke my toe." She continued, "What they do is they put the toes together because it’s broken. And it’s very, very, very painful. I cannot recommend you dropping anything on your toe."

Joy Behar's Illustrious Career on 'The View'

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Joy Behar has been on 'The View' since 1997.