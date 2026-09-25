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Joy Behar Makes Brutal Dig About Donald Trump's 'Double Digit IQ' During AI Discussion

Image of Joy Behar and Donald Trump
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE, MEGA

Joy Behar took a shot at President Donald Trump's intellect during a Thursday, September 24, discussion of artificial intelligence on 'The View.'

Sept. 25 2026, Published 7:14 a.m. ET

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Joy Behar made a sarcastic remark about President Donald Trump's intellect during a talk on The View concerning artificial intelligence.

On the Thursday, September 24, edition of the show, while the panelists were discussing potential dangers of uncontrolled AI development, Behar made a snide comment.

"We also need leaders who have more than a double-digit IQ," she quipped.

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A Joke with Serious Context

Image of Joy Behar
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

As the panel debated AI safeguards, Behar said, 'We also need leaders who have more than a double-digit IQ.'

Ahead of the hosts' serious discussion about the need for further regulation of AI, they were responding to comments recently made by high-level officials of major AI firms. Those officials told the United Nations that AI poses a risk to humanity, and that no single nation or leader can effectively regulate AI.

When Behar made her jab about Trump, several of the co-hosts were already making arguments about the risks involved. Sara Haines argued that AI should be viewed with the same seriousness as nuclear materials and that humans must always maintain control over it. She went on to say that basic safeguards are needed to prevent catastrophe.

“We should be taking this risk of AI as seriously as nuclear materials," she said. "We need to make sure that humans will always stay in control. We don’t need to be risking complete annihilation to put some basic safeguards in place."

As Haines spoke of the dangers, Behar interjected with her line about leadership.

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Ongoing Larger Concerns

Image of Joy Behar
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

The segment followed warnings from major AI firm officials who told the United Nations that no single nation or leader can effectively regulate the technology.

In addition to Behar's remark, the remaining co-panelists expressed concerns about the pace of AI development. Lisa Ling, who filled in for Whoopi Goldberg, believed it was relevant that the leaders of AI companies were warning about the dangers of leaving AI unregulated. She questioned why anyone would dismiss such warnings.

The co-hosts also questioned the administration's posture on AI regulation. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin, the show's Republican voice, felt that the administration was allowing AI companies to move quickly forward without adequate regulation.

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin noted possible risks related to cybersecurity, nuclear conflict and biological weapons, and chastised Trump for describing the danger of AI as a hoax. According to Hostin, Trump's stance demonstrated his priorities.

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Trump's Position on AI

Image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

President Trump contributed significantly to the conversation through his own recent views on AI.

President Trump contributed significantly to the conversation through his own recent views on AI. Trump has declared that America has to "win AI," framing the effort as a competition with China, the country's chief rival in developing the technology, and has minimized some of the warnings about its risks.

This competitive perspective has driven the co-panelists' criticism of Trump. They suggested that emphasizing winning a technological competition, as opposed to establishing guardrails around a new technology in order to protect its users, will likely minimize the same safety concerns voiced by those actually in the AI industry.

Behar's History With Trump

Image of Joy Behar
Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Behar's jab is another example of a long-term pattern in her commentary on Trump.

Behar's jab is another example of a long-term pattern in her commentary on Trump. As one of the president's most vocal critics on daytime TV, she's repeatedly targeted him during her time at The View.

Because she believes her show can affect viewers' thinking, Behar has said she feels an obligation to speak out about the administration. The White House has dismissed her criticism in the past. Behar continues to include President Trump as a frequent target for her remarks, regardless.

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