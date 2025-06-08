Joy Behar Blows Minds With Liplock on 'The View' — Watch the Hilarious Moment!

Joy Behar surprised everyone when she shared an unexpected kiss with guest Sarah Silverman on an episode of The View, sending fans into a frenzy. Silverman, 54, joined the ABC talk show on Thursday, May 29, to discuss her career and promote her new standup special, PostMortem, now streaming on Netflix.

The segment was filled with laughter, and as it came to a close, Behar, 82, remarked, "It's always fun to see you."

Silverman responded, "I love seeing you."

"Do you want to do the goodbye?" Whoopi Goldberg asked, prompting the two women to turn toward each other. That's when Silverman leaned in and kissed Behar on the lips, leaving the audience cheering. "We'll all do it," Silverman said with a grin.