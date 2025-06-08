or
BREAKING NEWS
Joy Behar Blows Minds With Liplock on 'The View' — Watch the Hilarious Moment!

Photo of Sarah Silverman and Joy Behar
Source: The View/YouTube

Joy Behar and Sarah Silverman shocked fans with a playful kiss on 'The View.'

June 8 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Joy Behar surprised everyone when she shared an unexpected kiss with guest Sarah Silverman on an episode of The View, sending fans into a frenzy. Silverman, 54, joined the ABC talk show on Thursday, May 29, to discuss her career and promote her new standup special, PostMortem, now streaming on Netflix.

The segment was filled with laughter, and as it came to a close, Behar, 82, remarked, "It's always fun to see you."

Silverman responded, "I love seeing you."

"Do you want to do the goodbye?" Whoopi Goldberg asked, prompting the two women to turn toward each other. That's when Silverman leaned in and kissed Behar on the lips, leaving the audience cheering. "We'll all do it," Silverman said with a grin.

Photo of 'The View' Cast
Source: The View/YouTube

Joy Behar and Sarah Silverman shared a surprise kiss on 'The View,' sending the audience into a frenzy.

"How's her breath?" co-host Ana Navarro joked. In a perfect comedic moment, Silverman reached for a bowl of Tic Tacs on the desk. Earlier in the segment, Behar mentioned how she always keeps mints nearby.

"What's this? Mints? You have a bowl of mints? Why do you have a bowl of mints?" the comedian asked, prompting Behar to reply, "I like to have them. I need fresh breath."

Photo of Sarah Silverman

The liplock came moments after Sarah Silverman declared that she 'loved seeing' Joy Behar.

Silverman then recalled a funny moment with her pal about having bad breath, stating: "You know my friend Todd Glass has the best joke. When someone has bad breath, [you say] 'I wonder what a thousand Tic Tacs would taste like.'"

After the kiss, as Silverman started popping mints into her mouth, Sara Haines playfully chimed in, "I wonder what it's like to have a thousand Tic Tacs right now," referencing the star's earlier joke.

Photo of Sarah Silverman
Source: The View/YouTube

Sarah Silverman jokingly reached out for Tic Tacs after the smooch.

Behar, always one for antics, previously made headlines when she attempted to tickle Goldberg, 69, during another segment. "I recently found out that Whoopi is very ticklish. Just saying," Behar teased.

As Behar reached over to tickle Goldberg, who repeatedly swatted her hand away, Goldberg exclaimed, "Ow! I know this is going to come as a shock, that was my b-----!" Haines laughed at the playful exchange between the two.

Photo of Sarah Silverman
Source: Mega

Sarah Silverman promoted her new standup special, 'PostMortem,' while on 'The View.'

Behar’s antics continue to entertain viewers.

In a recent episode of The View's "Behind the Table" podcast, she opened up about the dynamic among the co-hosts. She noted, "I've been here many years now, and I know a lot of different groups. This group is the least … what's the word I'm looking for …? They have the least animosity."

