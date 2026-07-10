Joy Behar Snubs Kamala Harris, Says Democrats Shouldn't Nominate Her for 2028 Election: 'She Hasn't Won 1 Time'
July 10 2026, Published 5:48 p.m. ET
Things got tense on the Friday, July 10, episode of The View as the co-hosts discussed who will run for the Democratic Party in the 2028 presidential election.
While they all agreed Bernie Sanders is too old for the job, they clashed on who would be the best candidate.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Thinks Kamala Harris Should Run Again
Sara Haines feels they need to find "someone that inspires" others.
Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in to share, "But my hot take at the moment is the most likely person to be the Democratic nominee is Kamala Harris."
"I have a list [of good candidates]," Behar replied, to which Griffin stated, "If I may just finish."
"I love her, she's great, but she didn't win one time," the comedian pointed out. "What makes you think she's going to win?"
"I find it hard to believe based on the money she raised, the name ID she had, and I don’t think the party would pass over her for a generic white man," Griffin explained.
Behar went on to name Josh Shaprio, Gavin Newsom, and JB Pritzker, with Haines throwing Pete Buttigieg and Wes Moore into the mix.
"We all love Buttigeig, but are they gonna vote for a gay guy?" asked Behar.
"I'm not gonna break the party down on 'they won't vote for a gay white man,'" Haines responded. "I think the identity reduces the charisma of the character — the person in front of us."
'You're Not in Reality'
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"You’re not in reality," Behar confessed to her costar.
"I don’t think that’s reality," emphasized Griffin, with Sunny Hostin also in agreement.
"You think people were sitting around when President Obama won and said, ‘We’re so ready for a Black president’? No, he blew it out of the park and everyone was like, 'And there we go.' You show them what they’re ready for," Haines insisted.
'We Need to Win'
Hostin noted that after Obama's second term was up, the country "got a whitelash against a Black president," which is why she thinks Donald Trump won.
"I wish this country, after 250 years, was beyond identity, but we are not, and we need to be realistic," she declared. "And as a Democratic party, we need to win. We need to get this country back."
Ana Navarro believes there will be diversity within all of the "great" candidates, who will "duke it out" to get the nomination.
"But who is going to win is the question," Behar said. "This is an emergency we're in. We can't play around."