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Joy Behar Snubs Kamala Harris, Says Democrats Shouldn't Nominate Her for 2028 Election: 'She Hasn't Won 1 Time'

Split photo of Joy Behar and Kamala Harris
Source: @theview/youtube;mega

Joy Behar revealed some of her top picks to run in the 2028 presidential election.

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July 10 2026, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

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Things got tense on the Friday, July 10, episode of The View as the co-hosts discussed who will run for the Democratic Party in the 2028 presidential election.

While they all agreed Bernie Sanders is too old for the job, they clashed on who would be the best candidate.

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Alyssa Farah Griffin Thinks Kamala Harris Should Run Again

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photo of Joy Behar was not supportive of the idea of Kamala Harris running for president in 2028.
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar was not supportive of the idea of Kamala Harris running for president in 2028.

Sara Haines feels they need to find "someone that inspires" others.

Alyssa Farah Griffin weighed in to share, "But my hot take at the moment is the most likely person to be the Democratic nominee is Kamala Harris."

"I have a list [of good candidates]," Behar replied, to which Griffin stated, "If I may just finish."

"I love her, she's great, but she didn't win one time," the comedian pointed out. "What makes you think she's going to win?"

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Photo of The co-hosts disagreed on whether Pete Buttigeig should run for president in 2028.
Source: @theview/youtube

The co-hosts disagreed on whether Pete Buttigeig should run for president in 2028.

"I find it hard to believe based on the money she raised, the name ID she had, and I don’t think the party would pass over her for a generic white man," Griffin explained.

Behar went on to name Josh Shaprio, Gavin Newsom, and JB Pritzker, with Haines throwing Pete Buttigieg and Wes Moore into the mix.

"We all love Buttigeig, but are they gonna vote for a gay guy?" asked Behar.

"I'm not gonna break the party down on 'they won't vote for a gay white man,'" Haines responded. "I think the identity reduces the charisma of the character — the person in front of us."

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'You're Not in Reality'

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Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar believes Democrats finding the right candidate is an 'emergency'

"You’re not in reality," Behar confessed to her costar.

"I don’t think that’s reality," emphasized Griffin, with Sunny Hostin also in agreement.

"You think people were sitting around when President Obama won and said, ‘We’re so ready for a Black president’? No, he blew it out of the park and everyone was like, 'And there we go.' You show them what they’re ready for," Haines insisted.

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'We Need to Win'

Photo of Aside from losing the 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris dropped out in 2019 before primary votes were cast.
Source: mega

Aside from losing the 2024 presidential election, Kamala Harris dropped out in 2019 before primary votes were cast.

Hostin noted that after Obama's second term was up, the country "got a whitelash against a Black president," which is why she thinks Donald Trump won.

"I wish this country, after 250 years, was beyond identity, but we are not, and we need to be realistic," she declared. "And as a Democratic party, we need to win. We need to get this country back."

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Photo of Several costars told Sara Haines she wasn't living in 'reality.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Several costars told Sara Haines she wasn't living in 'reality.'

Ana Navarro believes there will be diversity within all of the "great" candidates, who will "duke it out" to get the nomination.

"But who is going to win is the question," Behar said. "This is an emergency we're in. We can't play around."

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