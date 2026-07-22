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Joy Behar Drops Jaws on 'The View' by Unexpectedly Kissing Married 'Star Trek' Star Anson Mount on the Lips: Watch

joy behar, anson mount
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar has a crush on actor Anson Mount.

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July 22 2026, Updated 5:12 p.m. ET

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Joy Behar shocked the masses by giving Star Trek actor Anson Mount an unexpected smooch on the Wednesday, July 22, episode of The View.

On the latest installment, the actor came in to frame and was greeting the co-hosts, but as he gave Behar a kiss on the cheek, she embraced him, and the two locked lips. The kiss wasn't fleeting — as it lasted a few seconds, with Mount hilariously lifting one of his feet in the air.

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Joy Behar Kisses Anson Mount

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photo of Joy Behar kissed Anson Mount on the Wednesday, July 22, episode of 'The View.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Joy Behar kissed Anson Mount on the Wednesday, July 22, episode of 'The View.'

Mount realized he had lipstick on his mouth, prompting Sunny Hostin to give him a tissue, which he used to wipe off the makeup while smiling and settling down at the table.

"Well no wonder Joy has been talking about you all morning," Hostin joked.

"You know something, I’m old, but I’m not dead,” Behar quipped, to which Mount said, "That's it, Joy, because I am."

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'I Got Married...'

photo of Both Joy Behar and the actor are married to other people.
Source: @theview/youtube

Both Joy Behar and the actor are married to other people.

Whoopi Goldberg tried to ask Mount a question before she got distracted by Behar, asking her, "Are you okay?"

"Yeah, I need a little bit of a touch-up," she noted. "Last time he was here, he brought me flowers for my birthday, and it’s never been the same between us."

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photo of The 'Crossroads' star wiped off Joy Behar's lipstick.
Source: @theview/youtube

The 'Crossroads' star wiped off Joy Behar's lipstick.

"I got married, so..." Mount teased, to which Behar responded, "That’s what I mean!"

(Behar has been married since 2011.)

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Anson Mount Dishes on Filming 'Crossroads'

Source: @theview/youtube

Anson Mount reflected on working with Britney Spears in 'Crossroads.'

After dishing on Star Trek, Alyssa Farah Griffin eagerly asked him about starring as Britney Spears' love interest in 2002's Crossroads, the singer's first major movie role.

"It’s been 25 years since your breakout role opposite Britney Spears," Griffin prefaced. "The number of times I have seen this, what do you remember about working on this project, and what was it like working with Britney?"

"It was all generally a very good memory of a team, creative team of very dynamic, professional, nurturing women," he shared. "And I don’t mean just the cast. Like our producer, our director."

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The Actor Compliments Britney Spears

photo of The actor said the pop star was 'great to work with.'
Source: mega

The actor said the pop star was 'great to work with.'

"And I got to do my first sort of like, visible thing with a lot of care, and I grew up with a single mother, so it was perfect for me," he expressed.

He also praised costar Zoe Saldaña, who went on to win an Academy Award in 2025.

"I’m just stunned," he said. "And Britney herself was also just a top professional and great to work with."

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