J.T. Hiskey Discusses New Music, The Importance of Authenticity and More

Rising musician J.T. Hiskey has successfully carved out his own niche in the music industry, distinguished by his genre-blending style, unapologetic individuality, and relentless work ethic. With a steady stream of new projects and performances across the country, Hiskey is steadily building a dedicated fan base that resonates with his honesty and creative spirit. His latest work reflects an evolving sound, creative inspiration, and a drive to expand what’s possible for independent artists today.

Hiskey proudly introduces himself as J.T. Hiskey from Salt Lake City, Utah. He expresses his admiration for the beauty of his home state, particularly the mountains that never cease to inspire him. Hiskey highlights the unique and vibrant music scene in Utah, emphasizing his enjoyment of attending indie shows and supporting friends in their musical endeavors. He encourages anyone who has not yet experienced the local music scene to visit, assuring them that they will not regret it.

With four new albums released over the summer, Hiskey continues to experiment with a range of sounds and styles. Each album is named after a significant topic in his life. For instance, "Hisk Ventura: When Bars Explode" pays homage to his favorite movie, "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls." Other albums, such as "Hiskey Potter" and "May The Hisk Be With You," carry their own unique meanings. The most recent album, "The Summer Tape 2," serves as a sequel to his 2017 album "The Summer Tape," which was well-received by fans. Produced entirely by Gregory Goose, this new album reflects Hiskey's artistic growth since 2017. His recent tours have also fueled his creativity, motivating him to continue producing new music.

Hiskey emphasizes the importance of authenticity. He strives to create music that keeps listeners guessing, ensuring that they never know what to expect next. He attributes much of his musical development to personal growth and the diverse ideas that come to him for each song. Hiskey acknowledges that while this may seem like a simple answer, it encapsulates the essence of his artistic journey. He believes that music has the power to capture significant moments in life, leaving a lasting impact.