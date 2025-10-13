Julia Lemigova Is Going to College to Study Opera After Dramatic 'RHOM' Season: 'It Feels Incredibly Empowering'
Oct. 13 2025, Published 4:47 p.m. ET
Julia Lemigova is starting a new chapter of her life as a performer. Following a dramatic season of The Real Housewives of Miami, the former model is studying opera full-time at Florida International University's School of Music.
Lemigova chats exclusively with OK! about the decision to go back to college, feeling empowered and how her wife, Martina Navratilova, is supporting her.
Going to College to Study Opera
During an episode of RHOM, Lemigova previewed her love of opera. However, she recently decided to take her hobby a step further.
"I'm a really curious person. When I started opera two years ago, I hated when I would hit so many wrong notes. When I got this opportunity on the show [RHOM], I said to myself, 'I don't want to stop. I want to go back to basics and study it,'" the reality star, who starred in Florida Grand Opera’s production of Carmen in April, says. "Now I'm with 18 and 20-year-old kids studying and taking so many different classes, but I love it. It's exhausting, but I'm working this muscle in my brain, and I've never felt more alive."
Juggling It All
In the past year, Lemigova adopted two sons, starred in a wild season of the reality series and still managed to maintain her farm. Despite the hurdles, the commitment to her craft was a no-brainer.
"I've never felt more inspired to go back to school in this phase of my life. It feels incredibly empowering," she explains. "It's something I wanted to pursue for a long time, and I'm doing it purely for me. I'm studying voice, English diction, literature and fundamentals of music. And yes, I'm showing up every day to class in person. When I walk into the classroom, I'm not a Housewife. I'm not a mom. I'm just simply Julia, the student. I also want to set an example for my boys to show them that learning never stops."
Support from Martina Navratilova
Lemigova credits Navratilova for being able to chase her dreams despite their busy lifestyle.
"Having an incredible partner like Martina makes all the difference," she says of the tennis champion. "We're both very hands-on with family and work. Tackling everything as a team is our secret weapon because I truly believe that without her support and the way we balance each other, none of this probably would be possible."
Finding Peace on the Farm
While navigating an anxiety-ridden season of the Bravo show and jumping into the world of performing, Lemigova has learned to tune out the noise by focusing on her farm. "It is my sanctuary. I escape from the drama of everyday life. It's my happy place," she says. "It takes me out of the fast pace of Miami and brings me peace, quiet and calm by caring for the animals and listening to the sound of nature. It's so incredibly grounding. It's especially rewarding when we rescue animals and give them a better life."