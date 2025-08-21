EXCLUSIVE Julia Lemigova Says Her Twin Boys Helped Maintain Her 'Emotional Well-Being' During 'RHOM' Drama: 'They Are My Safe Space' Source: Bravo/NBC Julia Lemigova speaks exclusively with OK! about what kept her mentally stable during a dramatic season of 'RHOM.' Molly Claire Goddard Aug. 21 2025, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

Julia Lemigova has undergone many changes over the past year. From changing friendships to adopting twin boys with her wife, Martina Navratilova, The Real Housewives of Miami star has proven she knows how to adapt and roll with the punches. Lemigova chats exclusively with OK! about how her family helped her navigate the drama during Season 7, her friendship with Alexia Nepola and what she regrets about her major fall out with Guerdy Abraira.

How Her Boys Helped Her Keep Her Mental Well-Being

Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Julia Lemigova says her twin boys kept her sane during the 'RHOM' drama.

"I'm a very proud mom and so is Martina," Lemigova gushes over her new additions. "I'm so happy to be able to share our life, our family and to show the people who we really are. Also, I love that I will always have those memories. The footage will always be there and I can see the boys grow. They're so much bigger now. You all will get to see them smile more and say more things." As the model endured chaos within the group, she leaned on her stable home life to get her through. "I do my best to stay grounded," she explains. "I know who I am. But my wife, my children, my boys, my daughters, my animals, they are my safe space. They are what gives me my energy and emotional well-being."

Rift With Guerdy Abraira Explained

Source: Bravo Julia Lemigova says she regrets throwing water at Guerdy Abraira.

Tensions ran high during Season 7 of RHOM, especially when Lemigova threw water at former pal Abraira — an action she deeply regrets. "What I did was dirty with the water situation. It was totally out of character. I lost control of my emotions," the reality star admits. "No one could have possibly ever expect this and the impact of it. It was absolutely, from my part, not premeditated and not expected."

Insider Her Friendship With Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton

Source: Bravo Julia Lemigova says Alexia Nepola is a 'supportive' friend.

Despite getting off to a rocky start, Lemigova says her friendship with Nepola is extremely special. "Alexia and I really grew to love each other slowly and organically," she explains. "As you remember, it was not the case in the beginning. But that's how real friendships work sometimes. You organically get to know each other. It's not forced." "I've seen Alexia for who she really is. She showed me so much support. The biggest thing is, I know she wishes me well, and vice versa. She checks on me. It's women empowering one another. We're at all not jealous. There's no envy," the star adds.

Staying Authentic While Cameras Roll

Source: Bravo Julia Lemigova reveals why she's able to be authentic on camera.

"I'm super emotional," Lemigova points out. "I don't lie on camera. I'm the worst liar and the worst actress. That's why I love being part of the show because I get to be who I am without hiding it. That's who I am on camera and off camera. I'm exactly the same. The only thing I do slightly extra is eyelashes or makeup. Otherwise, you see me exactly the same way."