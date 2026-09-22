Julian Assange and Wife Stella Expecting Third Child in 'Happy News' Announcement

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Julian Assange and his wife, Stella Assange, are expecting their third child. Stella shared the news on social media on Monday, posting a glowing photo of herself alongside the WikiLeaks founder. “Happy news! This new life would not have been possible without all those who fought to bring [Julian Assange] home,” she wrote.

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#OctoberSurprise

this new life is thanks to everyone who fought for my freedom pic.twitter.com/LhCptqP8P3 — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) September 21, 2026 Source: @JULIANASSANGE/X Julian Assange called the pregnancy an ‘October surprise.'

Julian Assange and Stella Assange Are Expecting Their Third Child

Source: MEGA Julian Assange met Stella Assange while she was working on his legal case.

The couple already share two sons, Gabriel and Max, who were conceived while Julian was living inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. The 55-year-old later reposted the photo, adding his own message about the long-awaited arrival. “October surprise,” he wrote, adding, “This new life is thanks to everyone who fought for my freedom.”

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Source: MEGA Julian Assange and Stella Assange married in a ceremony at Belmarsh Prison.

The baby announcement comes just days after the publisher returned to social media following an extended absence. On September 17, he shared a photo through WikiLeaks and his own X account, simply captioning the post, “I’m back.” The couple has largely kept their family life private since Julian returned to Australia in June 2024 after years of legal battles.

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Julian Assange and Stella Assange Married While He Was Behind Bars

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Source: MEGA Julian Assange and Stella Assange later welcomed their two sons, Gabriel and Max.

Stella first met Julian in 2011 while working as one of his lawyers as he fought extradition from the U.K. to Sweden. Their relationship developed while he was under house arrest and later living inside the Ecuadorian Embassy, where he remained for seven years after seeking asylum. The couple conceived their sons during that period. They later married in 2022 in a ceremony at London's HM Belmarsh Prison, where he was being held.

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Source: MEGA Julian Assange was arrested and sent to Belmarsh Prison in 2019.

The lawyer has previously spoken about how difficult it was for their family to maintain a relationship with Julian while he was imprisoned. The couple's sons visited their father in Belmarsh, where their meetings took place under strict security measures. In 2024, the WikiLeaks figure finally left prison after reaching a plea deal with U.S. prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to one count related to conspiring to obtain and disclose classified U.S. national defense documents under the Espionage Act, per ABC News.

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Source: MEGA Julian Assange was freed and returned to Australia in June 2024.