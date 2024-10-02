or
Julianna Margulies Reveals She Fell 'Madly in Love' With an Older Man at Age 15: 'He Was Crazy About Me' 

julianna marguilies on falling in love with older man
Source: MEGA

Julianna Margulies revealed she fell 'madly in love' with an older man at age 15, saying, 'He was crazy about me.'

By:

Oct. 2 2024, Published 7:50 p.m. ET

Julianna Margulies shared loving an older guy helped her deal with a complicated time in her life.

During the "Origins with Crush Jumbo" podcast on Tuesday, October 1, the actress, 58, said she had a chaotic life as a teenager.

However, she found love and security in Kewel McQuaid, who was four-and-a-half years her senior when they met playing soccer.

julianna marguilies and husband keith lieberthal share one son
Source: MEGA

Julianna Margulies opened up about falling in love with an older man at age 15.

“I was 15 and I didn’t have a car and so Kewel would drive me home and on those drives we would talk, and I fell madly in love with him,” the star revealed. “He really anchored my life there because he was a good guy. He was crazy about me.”

Before she met McQuaid, the TV personality shared how she wanted to escape her own reality.

"I was an only child for the first time in my life cause my middle sister went to college and when I came home after a summer job to start my sophomore year in high school, my mother was living with a 21-year-old man in our house," she recalled.

juliana margulies madly in love with older man
Source: MEGA

Julianna Margulies admitted she chose to become 'really studious' in order to attend college.

It was then that the ER alum understood she was “on my own and I had to figure out what my life was going to be.”

Margulies chose to become "really studious" to ensure she could attend college and "get the h--- out of there," as she wanted to escape her mother’s string of short-lived relationships, which continued until she met the assistant soccer coach.

Julianna Margulies

julianna margulies on falling in love with older man at
Source: JOHN LOCKE/YOUTUBE

The 'ER' alum shared her ex-boyfriend Kewel McQuaid 'really anchored my life.'

Though The Good Wife star admitted their relationship was “a little imbalanced,” McQuaid became her constant source of support during that time period.

“I mean, he had his own house, for crying out loud. And he was a mechanic, so nothing was a bigger turn-on to me living with a woman who could never fix anything or do it,” the Canterbury's Law actress said of McQuaid.

“Here I was living with a man who built his own house. His car would break down and be like, ‘Hold on one minute, honey’ and he’d like tinker under the hood and fix it," she continued.

“I really thank him," Margulies told podcast host Cush Jumbo as she reflected on their five-year relationship.

Despite McQuaid being "a gorgeous guy who could have been dating anyone," he played a key role in helping her navigate and survive her high school years.

julianna margulies and husband keith lieberthal
Source: MEGA

Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal tied the knot in 2007 and share 16-year-old son Kieran.

Following the end of her relationship with McQuaid, the Golden Globe winner met attorney Keith Lieberthal, with whom she tied the knot in 2007. They share 16-year-old son Kieran.

