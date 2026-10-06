Julianne Hough’s DAXXIFY Partnership Started With Her Own Beauty Routine

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With a return to Broadway on the horizon, the dancer and television host is sharing a personal favorite from her beauty routine. Julianne Hough has another major role ahead of her — and this time, the spotlight will be on Broadway. The Dancing With the Stars host will star as Lola in the upcoming revival of Damn Yankees, alongside Neil Patrick Harris as Applegate and Austin Scott as Young Joe. The production begins previews at New York’s Marquis Theatre on March 24, 2027, with opening night scheduled for April 20. DKC/O&M The role marks Hough’s Broadway musical debut, following her Broadway debut in the play POTUS in 2022. Directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, the revival gives her another opportunity to bring her acting and dancing together onstage. Official Site

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For Hough, moving between television, dance and acting is familiar territory. So is preparing for moments when every expression is part of the performance. “Being on camera, I want to look like me and feel fresh, alive and bright,” she has said. That preference also shapes the way she talks about beauty. Through her partnership with DAXXIFY, Hough is sharing one part of her personal routine — a choice she says she made before becoming the brand’s celebrity partner. She was already using DAXXIFY when the partnership began, giving the relationship a foundation in her own experience. Her enthusiasm came as a surprise even to her. Before trying DAXXIFY, Hough expected the experience to be similar to neurotoxins she had used previously. She has described anticipating a lateral move, only to find herself feeling differently afterward. “It wasn’t until I started using Daxxify that I noticed such a difference,” Hough has said. That discovery became part of a longer process of understanding her preferences. Hough has spoken candidly about experimenting with different beauty approaches and learning what she likes along the way. She has also said she appreciates some of her natural lines and expressions.

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