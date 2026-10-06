Julianne Hough’s DAXXIFY Partnership Started With Her Own Beauty Routine
Oct. 6 2026, Published 1:42 a.m. ET
With a return to Broadway on the horizon, the dancer and television host is sharing a personal favorite from her beauty routine.
Julianne Hough has another major role ahead of her — and this time, the spotlight will be on Broadway.
The Dancing With the Stars host will star as Lola in the upcoming revival of Damn Yankees, alongside Neil Patrick Harris as Applegate and Austin Scott as Young Joe. The production begins previews at New York’s Marquis Theatre on March 24, 2027, with opening night scheduled for April 20. DKC/O&M
The role marks Hough’s Broadway musical debut, following her Broadway debut in the play POTUS in 2022. Directed and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, the revival gives her another opportunity to bring her acting and dancing together onstage. Official Site
For Hough, moving between television, dance and acting is familiar territory. So is preparing for moments when every expression is part of the performance.
“Being on camera, I want to look like me and feel fresh, alive and bright,” she has said.
That preference also shapes the way she talks about beauty. Through her partnership with DAXXIFY, Hough is sharing one part of her personal routine — a choice she says she made before becoming the brand’s celebrity partner.
She was already using DAXXIFY when the partnership began, giving the relationship a foundation in her own experience.
Her enthusiasm came as a surprise even to her. Before trying DAXXIFY, Hough expected the experience to be similar to neurotoxins she had used previously. She has described anticipating a lateral move, only to find herself feeling differently afterward.
“It wasn’t until I started using Daxxify that I noticed such a difference,” Hough has said.
That discovery became part of a longer process of understanding her preferences. Hough has spoken candidly about experimenting with different beauty approaches and learning what she likes along the way. She has also said she appreciates some of her natural lines and expressions.
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For someone whose face is familiar to television audiences, those details matter. Hough wants to feel comfortable with her appearance while keeping the features that feel like her.
“Daxxify feels like it’s enhancing me,” she has said.
Her schedule is another consideration. Hough’s work includes rehearsals, performances, television appearances and photo shoots. She has said DAXXIFY fits seamlessly into that busy lifestyle, helping explain why it became her go-to before the partnership took shape.
“I feel like my skin is much more glassy and smooth,” she has said, describing her own experience.
Hough’s willingness to share those details is also part of a broader conversation she wants to have about beauty. She has questioned why people readily discuss the trainers and hairstylists they work with but sometimes feel pressure to keep other choices private.
By talking about her routine, she is giving fans a clearer picture of the decisions behind her public appearances, including the experimentation that helped her understand what she wanted.
Through the partnership, Hough will share content on her social media channels and DAXXIFY’s platforms as part of the brand’s awareness and consumer education campaign.
With Damn Yankees adding a new chapter to her career, audiences will soon see Hough in another setting. Her approach to beauty remains rooted in a familiar priority: feeling ready for the spotlight while still feeling like herself.