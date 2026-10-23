Julie Andrews Makes Rare Public Appearance in the Hamptons After Stepping Away From the Spotlight

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Julie Andrews recently made an unexpected public appearance in the Hamptons, just months after she revealed she was retiring from on-screen acting. On October 16, the 91-year-old star was photographed in New York, wearing a purple rain jacket, a white baseball cap and pink-tinted sunglasses.

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Andrews Steps Out in the Hamptons

Source: MEGA The Hollywood personality has rarely made public appearances.

Her last red-carpet appearance was in March 2023, when she attended a celebration for Carol Burnett’s 90th birthday.

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'I Think I'm Really Past All That Now'

Source: MEGA Andrews has moved beyond onscreen acting.

Before her recent outing, the Cinderella star spoke candidly about moving beyond onscreen acting. During her interview, she said, "I think the absolute truth is that I think I’m really past all that now." "I’m not completely retired, but it’s a different kind of work that I do these days — [writing] books, and I do a lot of recording of podcasts and voiceovers. But truly, I don’t think I should be a part of it," she added.

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Why She Won't Return for 'The Princess Diaries 3'

Source: MEGA Andrews turned down the offer to return to the 'Princess Diaries' franchise.

Additionally, Andrews is bowing out of Anne Hathaway's upcoming The Princess Diaries 3. In her interview with InStyle, Andrews said, "I think I'm retired, really, would be about the best description for that." "The team asked me all last year if I would be keen to do it. It was very, very hard to say no, but I did because I thought I had a wonderful ride, and this one I felt would flourish very well and wouldn't need granny going in there at my age," she continued. In another conversation with TODAY, the Torn Curtain star explained that the story of the upcoming movie is "slightly different" and mainly focuses on Princess Mia. "It's too late for me to do it. I think the story has to continue with Princess Mia. It’s her story. It’s not really mine," she said.

A New Chapter Beyond the Screen

Source: MEGA The 'Darling Lili' star continues to be the voice of Lady Whistledown in 'Bridgerton.'