or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Julie Andrews
OK LogoNEWS

Julie Andrews Makes Rare Public Appearance in the Hamptons After Stepping Away From the Spotlight

Image of Julie Andrews
Source: MEGA

Julie Andrews made a surprising public appearance.

Profile Image

Oct. 23 2026, Updated 12:27 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Julie Andrews recently made an unexpected public appearance in the Hamptons, just months after she revealed she was retiring from on-screen acting.

On October 16, the 91-year-old star was photographed in New York, wearing a purple rain jacket, a white baseball cap and pink-tinted sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrews Steps Out in the Hamptons

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Julie Andrews
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood personality has rarely made public appearances.

Her last red-carpet appearance was in March 2023, when she attended a celebration for Carol Burnett’s 90th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Think I'm Really Past All That Now'

Image of Julie Andrews
Source: MEGA

Andrews has moved beyond onscreen acting.

Before her recent outing, the Cinderella star spoke candidly about moving beyond onscreen acting.

During her interview, she said, "I think the absolute truth is that I think I’m really past all that now."

"I’m not completely retired, but it’s a different kind of work that I do these days — [writing] books, and I do a lot of recording of podcasts and voiceovers. But truly, I don’t think I should be a part of it," she added.

MORE ON:
Julie Andrews

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why She Won't Return for 'The Princess Diaries 3'

Image of Julie Andrews
Source: MEGA

Andrews turned down the offer to return to the 'Princess Diaries' franchise.

Additionally, Andrews is bowing out of Anne Hathaway's upcoming The Princess Diaries 3.

In her interview with InStyle, Andrews said, "I think I'm retired, really, would be about the best description for that."

"The team asked me all last year if I would be keen to do it. It was very, very hard to say no, but I did because I thought I had a wonderful ride, and this one I felt would flourish very well and wouldn't need granny going in there at my age," she continued.

In another conversation with TODAY, the Torn Curtain star explained that the story of the upcoming movie is "slightly different" and mainly focuses on Princess Mia. "It's too late for me to do it. I think the story has to continue with Princess Mia. It’s her story. It’s not really mine," she said.

A New Chapter Beyond the Screen

Image of Julie Andrews
Source: MEGA

The 'Darling Lili' star continues to be the voice of Lady Whistledown in 'Bridgerton.'

Andrews is still active, as she's spent years writing children's books with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton. She is also still the voice of Lady Whistledown in Netflix's Bridgerton.

Disney is also making a documentary about her life and career, which is expected to come out in 2027.

Speaking to TODAY, Andrews admitted, “I’m a little nervous, but I figure at this age of mine now, it’s probably the time to have agreed to do it," she said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.