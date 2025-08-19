Justin Bieber Impersonator Gets Booted From Las Vegas Nightclub After Performing and Racking Up $10K Bar Tab
Is it too late now to say sorry?
On Saturday, August 16, a Justin Bieber impersonator tricked security at a Las Vegas nightclub into letting him perform a set of songs.
Dylan Desclos belted out Bieber's top hits before his true identity was discovered, leading him to get kicked out of XS Nightclub at the Wynn hotel.
Justin Bieber Impersonator Fools Hundreds of Partygoers
Event headliner DJ Gryffin explained on Instagram how shocked he was when he found out Bieber was in the building.
"How Bustin Jieber duped me during my own set," he wrote on an Instagram clip. "Dark venue and loud music didn’t help here."
The duo had a conversation before he took the stage, and the singer's "team" requested he perform "Sorry." For the four minutes the scam artist was belting into the mic, fans seemed convinced he was the real Bieber. Desclos even dressed like the musician, baring his tattooed chest in an unzipped hoodie with sunglasses and a buzz cut. Soon enough, Gryffin found out his new friend was actually a fake.
"Biebergate2025," the DJ captioned his Reel reflecting the eventful evening.
"This happens to me all the time," DJ Diesel commented.
"D--- we shoudl have stayed on that boat lol," Diplo added.
Even Taylor Lautner entered the chat, writing, "This is CRAZY 😂."
Zedd, Paris Hilton and Kygo all posted crying and laughing emojis.
Fans, however, were not amused.
"To get the EXACT same tattoos as Justin Bieber and come to a nightclub and try to scam $10,000 worth of bottles off a casino is psychotic," one expressed.
Desclos and his "team" spent $10,000 on bottle service, which, according to a source, he paid for before he was kicked out of the venue. While clubgoers were generally fooled, one insider who was seated next to the imposter's table knew there was foul play.
"I sensed some suspicion when everyone that he was with did not look Hollywood at all and looked like a group of Gen Z’s," the source revealed.
Desclos is from Normandy, France, and has been impersonating Bieber for eight years.
"After an elaborate and multi-step ruse by him and his advance team, a Justin Bieber impersonator was granted access to the XS stage. As soon as the error was recognized, he was removed from the resort and denied future entry," a Wynn Resorts PR representative said in a statement. Desclos is now banned for life from entering Wynn properties.
Bieber himself has yet to comment on the nightclub mishap.