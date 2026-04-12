Justin Bieber Blasted for 'Lazy' Coachella Performance Amid Rumors of Hefty $10M Paycheck: 'Zero Effort'

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Justin Bieber's set at the Coachella music fest raised eyebrows on April 11 as he's facing some hate for his performance. Fans were not happy with the Canadian singer's show as it didn't appear high-energy enough for the otherwise intense festival.

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Justin Bieber Used YouTube as a Part of His Set

I'm crying this might actually be the worst performance i’ve ever seen. He’s literally just playing music videos from youtube… zero effort, just pure laziness. #coachellapic.twitter.com/WSxKrbMCM1 https://t.co/MuQQrEIyYm — Folk ⸆⸉ Swift Charts (@SwiftyRuza) April 12, 2026 Source: @SwiftyRuza/X Justin Bieber scrolled through YouTube videos during his show.

Bieber, 32, mostly sat on a stool with his laptop and ran through YouTube videos of his hit tunes during his 12-song performance. He also then played some tracks from his 2025 “SWAG II” album and only wore a hoodie, shorts and sunglasses. "I'm crying this might actually be the worst performance i’ve ever seen. He’s literally just playing music videos from youtube… zero effort, just pure laziness. #coachella," a shocked fan wrote on X.

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Source: @SwiftyRuza/X Fans were unhappy with the singer's set.

"Not Justin Bieber scammed Coachella out of $10 million to play songs off of YouTube…” someone else chimed in. Another user added: "I’m sorry but if you’re gonna brag to publications about being the highest paid Coachella headliner ever over artists like BEYONCE and GAGA you better bring a show, and instead I see a lot of work by light and set designers covering for a lazy man." "Justin Bieber giving us one of the laziest performances of all time," one interjected.

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Katy Perry Also Joked About Justin Bieber's Performance

Katy Perry jokes during Justin Bieber’s Coachella set:



“Thank god he has [YouTube Premium], I don’t wanna see no ads.” pic.twitter.com/FKsp5gtQEz — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 12, 2026 Source: @PopBase/X Katy Perry and boyfriend Justin Trudeau attended Justin Bieber's performance.

Even Katy Perry and boyfriend Justin Trudeau attended the set, with the "Dark Horse" crooner joking during the show: "Thank god he has [YouTube Premium], I don’t wanna see no ads.” The "Baby" singer's performance also included his viral “is it not clocking to you” meme as well as other famous internet trends such as “deez nuts” and “double rainbow." “Justin Bieber is the worse(sic) headliner at Coachella in history because wtf your(sic) just sitting with a laptop,” one viewer rolled their eyes.

The Singer's Coachella Set Earned Him $10 Million

Source: @SwiftyRuza/X Justin Bieber kept it casual for his show in a hoodie and shorts.