Justin Bieber Blasted for 'Lazy' Coachella Performance Amid Rumors of Hefty $10M Paycheck: 'Zero Effort'
April 12 2026, Published 10:01 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber's set at the Coachella music fest raised eyebrows on April 11 as he's facing some hate for his performance.
Fans were not happy with the Canadian singer's show as it didn't appear high-energy enough for the otherwise intense festival.
Justin Bieber Used YouTube as a Part of His Set
Bieber, 32, mostly sat on a stool with his laptop and ran through YouTube videos of his hit tunes during his 12-song performance.
He also then played some tracks from his 2025 “SWAG II” album and only wore a hoodie, shorts and sunglasses.
"I'm crying this might actually be the worst performance i’ve ever seen. He’s literally just playing music videos from youtube… zero effort, just pure laziness. #coachella," a shocked fan wrote on X.
"Not Justin Bieber scammed Coachella out of $10 million to play songs off of YouTube…” someone else chimed in.
Another user added: "I’m sorry but if you’re gonna brag to publications about being the highest paid Coachella headliner ever over artists like BEYONCE and GAGA you better bring a show, and instead I see a lot of work by light and set designers covering for a lazy man."
"Justin Bieber giving us one of the laziest performances of all time," one interjected.
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Katy Perry Also Joked About Justin Bieber's Performance
Even Katy Perry and boyfriend Justin Trudeau attended the set, with the "Dark Horse" crooner joking during the show: "Thank god he has [YouTube Premium], I don’t wanna see no ads.”
The "Baby" singer's performance also included his viral “is it not clocking to you” meme as well as other famous internet trends such as “deez nuts” and “double rainbow."
“Justin Bieber is the worse(sic) headliner at Coachella in history because wtf your(sic) just sitting with a laptop,” one viewer rolled their eyes.
The Singer's Coachella Set Earned Him $10 Million
“Justin bieber 2026 coachella performance may just be the worst mass streamed/televised performance…ever?” one said.
Bieber allegedly was paid $10 million for his Coachella gig, and it would make him the highest-paid performer in the festival's history.
In comparison to other artists in previous years, Bad Bunny headlined the fest in 2023 and was reportedly paid $5 million. Beyoncé's 2018 performance earned her a hefty paycheck in the $8–$12 million range.
The Weeknd's fee was about $8.5 million, while Ariana Grande allegedly scored $8 million for her show in 2019.