Justin Hartley's Sweet Confessions About Wife Sofia Pernas: 'I’m Having the Time of My Life' Amid 'Tracker' Buzz

Justin Hartley spilled the tea about his life with wife and Tracker costar Sofia Pernas.

The 48-year-old actor couldn't help but gush about his wife, sharing juicy details on how they carve out quality time despite their bustling careers.

"I don’t know if I’d call it a love story, but there’s a romantic spark and chemistry between the two," Hartley revealed to USA Today about his character Colter Shaw’s sizzling dynamic with Pernas' Billie Matalon. "I enjoy being around her. I’m having the time of my life with this show. I love it. To be able to share it with the people you love makes it even better."