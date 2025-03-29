Justin Hartley's Sweet Confessions About Wife Sofia Pernas: 'I’m Having the Time of My Life' Amid 'Tracker' Buzz
Justin Hartley spilled the tea about his life with wife and Tracker costar Sofia Pernas.
The 48-year-old actor couldn't help but gush about his wife, sharing juicy details on how they carve out quality time despite their bustling careers.
"I don’t know if I’d call it a love story, but there’s a romantic spark and chemistry between the two," Hartley revealed to USA Today about his character Colter Shaw’s sizzling dynamic with Pernas' Billie Matalon. "I enjoy being around her. I’m having the time of my life with this show. I love it. To be able to share it with the people you love makes it even better."
The couple's go-to date night? Cozying up in their home theater for a binge-watch session of their favorite shows.
"I figure, turn on all the sound in the dark room and get the whole immersive experience,” Hartley explained, adding, "That’s how these shows were designed to be watched.”
While they often support their celebrity pals — like Hartley's This Is Us brother Sterling K. Brown's Hulu gem Paradise — scheduling clashes mean they sometimes must indulge in solo binges. But that doesn’t faze Hartley one bit. “I don’t have a problem if my wife tells me, ‘I watched six episodes’ of whatever we’re watching. It doesn’t bother me,” he admitted, with a shrug.
The couple's family may not include children yet, but they have a high-maintenance goldendoodle named Paisley to keep them busy. Hartley, however, also has a 20-year-old daughter, Isabella Justice Hartley, from his first marriage to Lindsay Korman.
“We have this really high-maintenance dog that doesn’t fly. So, we put the dog in the back and drive, and then we stay at hotels,” he shared, explaining their epic adventures visiting MLB (Major League Baseball) stadiums.
"I love the game of baseball, and this gives me an excuse to go around the country and realize how big it is and see the different walks of life," he added.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fans might forget that the pair's love story began years ago on The Young and the Restless. Fast forward to now, and they’re back at it with Tracker, where their on-screen chemistry is palpable.
"It’s interesting … It’s fun to play because it’s a safe place to play with that," he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. "She’s such a good actor, and they have a complicated past. She betrayed him, and he keeps that in mind when dealing with her."
He added, “She comes back later on in the season to return a favor that Colter needs. And she does it in a big way and it ends in this pretty, I don’t want to say explosive, but almost heartbreaking thing that happens where she really puts herself on the line for him in a big, big way.”
Married in 2021, the pair tied the knot right after Justin finalized his divorce from Chrishell Stause. “We had a justice of the peace come over to the house with a mask on. Pernas and I got out of the pool, and we had our bathing suits on,” he reminisced during an October 2024 chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “[It was] the best wedding in the world.”