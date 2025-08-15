Kai Trump Poses for 'Last First Day of High School' After Committing to University of Miami: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump was smitten as she posed with her friends on her first day of senior year. The 18-year-old and her friends shared in their excitement by writing “Seniors” on the windows of their cars. Trump attends the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where she plays golf and excels as a standout pupil.

'I Cannot Believe It's My Last First Day of High School'

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump expressed how shocked she is to be in her last year of high school.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter wore her school uniform for her photo op — and even donned a gold crown for a few takes. “I cannot believe it’s my last first day of high school. Senior year here we come #friends #senioryear,” Kai captioned her Instagram post from Wednesday, August 13.

Kai Trump Commits to the University of Miami

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram The president's granddaughter committed to the University of Miami in August 2024.

With it being Kai’s last year of high school, she was faced with deciding where to further her education after graduation. In August 2024, the president’s granddaughter revealed her commitment to the University of Miami. She boasted about her choice in a lengthy Instagram post, writing, “I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami.” “I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa [Trump], and my dad, Don [Trump Jr.], for always supporting me through my journey,” she elaborated. “I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point.”

Kai Trump Thanks Her Family and Golf Coaches

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump will be playing golf for the University of Miami.

“I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me. I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on,” Kai continued. “Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice [Olivencia] and Coach Jim [Garren] for giving me this opportunity. I am supper excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!”

Kai Trump Is Focused on Her Golf Career

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram Kai Trump said she'll be endlessly practicing golf to ensure she reaches peak level.