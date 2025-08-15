or
Kai Trump Poses for 'Last First Day of High School' After Committing to University of Miami: Photos

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Watch out Hurricanes, Kai Trump is on her way!

Aug. 15 2025, Published 3:52 p.m. ET

Kai Trump was smitten as she posed with her friends on her first day of senior year. The 18-year-old and her friends shared in their excitement by writing “Seniors” on the windows of their cars.

Trump attends the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where she plays golf and excels as a standout pupil.

'I Cannot Believe It's My Last First Day of High School'

photo of Kai Trump expressed how shocked she is to be in her last year of high school
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump expressed how shocked she is to be in her last year of high school.

Donald Trump’s granddaughter wore her school uniform for her photo op — and even donned a gold crown for a few takes.

“I cannot believe it’s my last first day of high school. Senior year here we come #friends #senioryear,” Kai captioned her Instagram post from Wednesday, August 13.

Kai Trump Commits to the University of Miami

photo of The president's granddaughter committed to the University of Miami in August 2024
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

The president's granddaughter committed to the University of Miami in August 2024.

With it being Kai’s last year of high school, she was faced with deciding where to further her education after graduation. In August 2024, the president’s granddaughter revealed her commitment to the University of Miami.

She boasted about her choice in a lengthy Instagram post, writing, “I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami.”

“I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa [Trump], and my dad, Don [Trump Jr.], for always supporting me through my journey,” she elaborated. “I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point.”

Kai Trump

Kai Trump Thanks Her Family and Golf Coaches

photo of Kai Trump will be playing golf for the University of Miami
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump will be playing golf for the University of Miami.

“I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me. I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on,” Kai continued. “Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice [Olivencia] and Coach Jim [Garren] for giving me this opportunity. I am supper excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes!”

Kai Trump Is Focused on Her Golf Career

photo of Kai Trump said she'll be endlessly practicing golf to ensure she reaches peak level
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump said she'll be endlessly practicing golf to ensure she reaches peak level.

In July, Kai spoke with Fox News Digital about what she believes it will take to make her mark on the course alongside fellow Hurricanes.

“Just playing a lot of events, just gaining experience,” she explained of her preparations for collegiate golf. “But also practice. If I have two hours, I’m not gonna hit a few balls, go on my phone and scroll. No, I’m going to take full-on advantage with the time I have on the course.”

“I think that’s going to get me to the next level for sure, as well as just training in the gym, getting stronger and playing more rounds,” she added. “The more golf I play, the better I’ll do. Getting experience. Miami gave me a great opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to that.”

