HEALTH Kai Trump's 'Fingers Went Numb' When She 'Tore' Her Wrist Again While Golfing: 'I Finished My Shot and Literally Fell Down' Source: MEGA Kai Trump revealed a wrist injury interrupted her return to college golf after surgery, cutting short a competition that marked her comeback. Joshua Sila Oct. 26 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kai Trump is sharing the painful setback that cut short the high point of her return to competitive golf. "I literally felt a tear. It felt like someone grabbed my wrist and pulled it out of its socket," Trump recalled in a recent Instagram video about her latest injury.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM Kai Trump is on the golf team at the University of Miami.

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Trump Was Nervous About Returning to Golf

Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM Kai Trump was nervous but happy to return to competition for her first college golf event after her surgery.

The golfer's latest competition marked an important milestone in her recovery, bringing her back to the course for her first college event following a previous injury. The opening days went better than she had anticipated. "I'm playing the event. I felt okay, you know? I felt pretty good. The first two days, I was very nervous, but it felt good to be back out there," she said.

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A Difficult Shot Triggered Sharp Pain

Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM Kai Trump said she felt a sudden jolt down her arm during a shot, followed by numb fingers and difficulty gripping her putter.

Her final round took an unexpected turn on the fifth hole, when she attempted a wedge shot from hard ground beside a cart path. The contact sent a sudden sensation down Trump's arm. "So I hit the shot, and I kind of hit it, and I felt this zing down my arm. I felt like a little... like I tore it just a little down my hand, and my fingers went numb, because my fingers had been going numb for the past few months," she explained. At first, Trump tried to dismiss the discomfort rather than consider withdrawing since she had previously dealt with repetitive wrist and soft tissue injuries, but the pain became especially difficult to manage during the short game. "I'm like, 'Oh my God, I can't even hold my putter right now,'" she recalled.

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Trump Experienced Another Tear on the 10th Hole

Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM Kai Trump recalled collapsing after a driver swing on the 10th hole, fearing she had torn her wrist again.

By the 10th hole, Trump was still trying to get through the round. As she swung her driver, she felt a sudden change in her wrist and immediately feared the damage had happened again. "I finished the shot, and I literally fell down to the floor. I'm like, 'Oh my God, I just tore my wrist again,'" she said. Rather than abandon the tournament, Trump continued through the remaining holes, adjusting how she played to accommodate the pain.

She Finished the Round Despite the Pain

Source: @KAITRUMP/INSTAGRAM Kai Trump shot 80 by adapting her club selection and swing before MRI scans confirmed another wrist tear.