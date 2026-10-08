Kalem Peter Kazarian, HGTV 'Go Big or Go Home' Guest, Dies During Mount Whitney Climb

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Kalem Peter Kazarian, a California contractor who appeared on HGTV’s Go Big or Go Home, has died at 52 after a hiking trip at Mount Whitney. Kazarian was pronounced dead at Sequoia National Park on October 5, the Tulare County Coroner’s Office confirmed. His cause of death has not yet been determined, and authorities have not released details about what happened.

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Source: UNSPLASH Kalem Peter Kazarian’s cause of death remains unknown.

The Fresno-area contractor was attempting to climb Mount Whitney when he died, per local reports. His body was found Monday and recovered from the wilderness Tuesday, a park spokesperson said. It remains unclear exactly where Kazarian was hiking or what led to his death. The national park is investigating.

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Kalem Peter Kazarian Appeared on HGTV’s 'Go Big or Go Home'

Source: @JONELLE_KAZARIAN/INSTAGRAM Kalem Peter Kazarian built a career in custom home construction.

Kazarian was known to HGTV viewers for his appearance on the network’s 2019 pilot Go Big or Go Home, where he worked alongside hosts Koko and Nick Chandler. The episode followed Fresno couple Keegan and Sharlynn as they looked to expand their one-bedroom, one-bathroom home. Although the pilot aired in May 2019, the series was seemingly not picked up by HGTV. Outside of television, Kazarian worked as a custom home builder in the Fresno area. He was from Fowler, Calif., and ran Kazarian Custom Homes.

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Kalem Peter Kazarian Was Married to Jonelle Garo Kazarian for 27 Years

Source: @JONELLE_KAZARIAN/INSTAGRAM Kalem Peter Kazarian was described as a 'natural teacher, leader, visionary, and one of the hardest workers.'

A 2022 post shared by the company described him as “a natural teacher, leader, visionary, and one of the hardest workers.” Kalem also shared his love of the outdoors with his wife, Jonelle Garo Kazarian, and their three children. The couple had been married for 27 years and frequently posted photos from their hiking adventures. Jonelle recently shared pictures from a climb of White Mountain, another California peak reaching more than 14,000 feet. The couple was also pictured together at mountain summits and during other outdoor adventures.

Source: @KALEMKAZARIAN/FACEBOOK Kalem Peter Kazarian leaves behind his wife and three children.