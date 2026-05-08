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Kamala Harris Enjoys Casual Dog Walk With Husband Doug in Malibu Amid Buzz She's Running for President in 2028: Photos

Photo of Kamala Harris
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris took time off from her busy schedule to walk her dog alongside husband Doug Emhoff.

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May 8 2026, Published 11:09 a.m. ET

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Kamala Harris enjoyed a relaxing afternoon in Malibu, Calif., with her dog.

The former vice president, 61, was spotted strolling alongside her pooch, as well as husband Doug Emhoff.

Harris donned an all-black athleisure look, featuring a T-shirt, leggings, jacket, baseball cap and sneakers. Her husband, also 61, sported a black hoodie, jeans and a hat as he smiled at her side.

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Image of Kamala Harris dressed casually alongside her husband.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris dressed casually alongside her husband.

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Harris' casual afternoon comes after she claimed she wants the Democratic National Committee to release the autopsy of her unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign. The politician told donors she had no problem disclosing the information and was not aware DNC Chairman Ken Martin was keeping the data concealed.

Meanwhile, Harris has been taking advice from Rev. Al Sharpton as she considers whether she should run for president in 2028.

“She is being encouraged to run by a lot of people around her and by a lot of people around the country,” Sharpton said in a recent interview. “She is definitely getting a lot of push, and I think it will ultimately impact her decision.”

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Image of Kamala Harris took a walk with her dog.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris took a walk with her dog.

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Sharpton later asked Harris directly at a gathering of the National Action Network how she would rebuild the country.

“It’s going to take more than one election to do,” she said with a laugh as the crowd started chanting her name.

“Are you going to run again in ‘28?” the civil rights activist asked.

“Listen, I might,” Harris replied. “I’m thinking about it.”

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Image of Kamala Harris is 'thinking about' running for president in 2028.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris is 'thinking about' running for president in 2028.

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She added, “I served for four years being a heartbeat away from the presidency of the United States…I know what the job is and I know what it requires. I’ve been traveling the country the last year, spending a lot of time in the south and many other places, and the one thing I’m really clear about is…the status quo is not working and hasn’t been working for a lot of people for a long time.”

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Image of Kamala Harris is concerned certain people won't have access to voting.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris is concerned certain people won't have access to voting.

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Harris insisted that if she runs again, she will put Americans first.

“It’s got to be about the American people and that’s how I think of it. I am thinking about it in the context of…who and where and how can the best job be done for the American people. I’ll keep you posted,” she said.

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Image of Kamala Harris lost the presidential election in 2024.
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Kamala Harris lost the presidential election in 2024.

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The Democrat also expressed her concern over people getting restricted from voting access.

“They have been doing the work for years of building a supreme court that is configured as we now have it, and they’re about to make a decision on section 2 of the Voting Rights Act,” she said earlier this year.

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Image of Kamala Harris is concerned about the state of the country.
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Kamala Harris is concerned about the state of the country.

Harris continued, “I am sad to say, I do believe they are going to kill it, and that will mean that the legal tool that we have to be able to litigate in a court what are clearly racist-influenced laws to prevent certain people from voting – we’re going to lose the tool that we have had before.”

Harris' prediction was correct, as the vote ruled in favor of allowing stricter rules regarding using race to create majority-minority districts.

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