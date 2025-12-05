Kamilla Gleyzer: The Woman Who is Creating a New Philosophy of Beauty

Kamilla’s story is a true inspiration for women who dream of building a business from the ground up and achieving remarkable results. Her name has become synonymous with quality, professionalism, and a unique approach to modern esthetics. Today, her skincare office is known as a space where beauty and skin health meet science and a deep understanding of the processes behind them. Clients trust Kamilla with their most valuable asset — their appearance and self-confidence.

Kamilla began her journey as a regular esthetician, 20 years ago, but she always strived for more. What began as her mastery as a specialist, fueled by perfectionism and a desire to grow, has now blossomed into the foundation of a rising beauty powerhouse. Today, she developed her own innovative, signature method — one unlike anything else on the market, combining the traditional methods with cutting edge technology. This method has become her personal hallmark and is already transforming how people think about modern skincare. Her secret lies in perseverance, deep knowledge, and the ability to create a business structure that works flawlessly and consistently delivers results.

We sat down with Kamilla to talk about her journey, philosophy, and ambitious plans for the future.

OK: Kamilla, tell us how your journey in cosmetology began.

Kamila: My journey started simply: I finished my studies and took my first steps working in a spa-salon in Manhattan. It was an important stage for me because I got to see how the industry works from the inside. But even then, I knew I wanted more than just performing standard procedures. I wanted to deliver real results that could truly change someone’s skin and confidence.

Clients felt that difference, and very quickly, I built a base of loyal customers. The demand grew, the waiting list kept getting longer, and I realized it was time to take the next step. That’s when I first envisioned creating something of my own — a space where every client would receive a highly personalized experience and where excellence would be the standard.

I have always been committed to learning and continue to study every single day. I’ve attended countless masterclasses, taken courses abroad, and explored different schools and techniques. Over time, I began blending these diverse practices and shaping them into my own distinctive method — a method that has now become the foundation of my business.

The decision to open my own clinic was both challenging and deeply fulfilling — a turning point that marked the true beginning of my story.

OK: What makes your approach unique, and how does your clinic stand out from others?

Kamilla: My philosophy is simple: you can’t just treat the symptom — you have to find and address the root cause. Many procedures only focus on creating a temporary, surface-level effect. But I’ve always been drawn to a deeper, more lasting solution.

Through years of study and practice, I’ve merged several schools and seminars of esthetics, combining them with my own insights and experience. This is how I created my Signature Facials — an innovative approach that integrates advanced skincare devices with deep pore cleansing, and a thorough analysis of the underlying causes of skin problems.

We don’t just make skin look beautiful; we restore its true health from within. This approach requires expertise, time, and precision, but the results are consistently beyond expectations As I always say: “it’s not just a facial, it’s a complete transformation”

Another key part of my work focuses on age-defying treatments. I strongly believe that beauty is not limited to youth. Women can look radiant and confident not only in their 20s but also in their 40s, 50s, and 60s with the right care. I’ve developed specialized programs to combat the signs of aging, helping women feel empowered and beautiful at every stage of life. I lead by example, showing that with proper knowledge and consistency, timeless beauty is absolutely possible. Besides anti-aging, I designed an acne treatment that works at the core to effectively target and treat breakouts and post acne scarring.