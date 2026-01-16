or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kandi Burruss
OK LogoNEWS

Kandi Burruss Reveals Divorce From Todd Tucker Turned Her Life 'Upside-Down': ‘We Are Still Family'

Photo of Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker
Source: MEGA

On 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle,' Kandi Burruss opened up about her dramatic divorce from Todd Tucker.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 16 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kandi Burruss is determined to remain amicable with her ex Todd Tucker.

During the Friday, January 16, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the reality star, 49, broke down the emotional toll her recent split took on her mental health, and how she’s aiming to be the best co-parent she can be.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kandi Burruss spent the holidays with her family.
Source: @kandi/Instagram

Kandi Burruss spent the holidays with her family.

“We have determined that no matter what, we are always going to be great co-parents for our kids,” said Burruss, who spent Christmas with her former husband, 52, and their family. “That means that we’re going to spend holidays together sometimes, because we’re still family, even though he and I decided to go our separate ways. We try to make it as easy as possible for our children.”

Burruss and Tucker broke up in November 2025 after 11 years of marriage. The stars share two kids together, Ace, 10, and Blaze, 6. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum also has a daughter Riley, 23, with ex Russell Spencer.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube

Kandi Burruss stars in '& Juliet' on Broadway.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kandi Burruss split from Todd Tucker last year.
Source: MEGA

Kandi Burruss split from Todd Tucker last year.

Co-host Sheinelle Jones asked whether the 49-year-old’s new role in Broadway’s & Juliet has been a nice distraction amid the heartbreak.

“It definitely has helped,” she admitted. “When I decided to do this show, I was in the thick of it. It has been the best therapy for me, because sometimes you need something to put your focus into [something] to keep your mind out of a sad place. For me, singing, performing, learning to be better, make myself better, work out more, work on my vocals, do everything that I’m supposed to do to make sure I’m the best I can be on stage in front of everybody. Behind the scenes, I might be breaking down, but I have to keep it together. It gives me motivation.”

MORE ON:
Kandi Burruss

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were married for 11 years.
Source: MEGA

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were married for 11 years.

Despite the struggles she’s enduring in her personal life, Burruss is thrilled with her latest theater stint and is persevering.

“We all go through things in life where it feels like our world is turning upside down, but we have to remember, regardless of whatever is happening to us in this moment, we have to keep pushing through,” she said. “We have to figure out, ‘What’s going to happen to me tomorrow? What’s going to happen to me next year?’ I can’t get stuck in what’s happening to me right now. I always tell my friends and everybody, I’m always working on my next move while I’m in my current move. My current move is partially, very crazy, but the other part is amazing, and I try to lean into that.”

Image of Kandi Burruss guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'
Source: MEGA

Kandi Burruss guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

As her career takes off, the Broadway star wants to maintain a close relationship with her ex.

“Todd and I, we are working to be the best friends we can be,” she concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.