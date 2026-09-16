Kandi Burruss' Ex Todd Tucker Makes Shocking Bedroom Confession During Their Decade-Long Marriage

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Todd Tucker made a shocking bedroom confession. During a revealing trailer for Peter Thomas' Til Divorce Do Us Part film, Tucker claimed that he and ex-wife Kandi Burruss had t------ during “most” of their decade-long-plus marriage.

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Source: MEGA Todd Tucker claimed that he and Kandi Burruss had t------- during 'most' of their decade-long-plus marriage.

In the clip, Thomas, 65, was seen riding in the passenger seat when he directly questioned Tucker, 53, about the sexual aact during his marriage to Burruss, 50. “We did. I would say most of our marriage we did,” Tucker told Thomas. “For real?” Thomas asked. When Tucker confirmed it, he exclaimed, “I’m a saint!”

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Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Were Married for a Decade

Source: MEGA Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker were married for more than a decade.

The couple tied the knot back in April 2014 in an incredibly lavish ceremony in Atlanta. However, after spending more than a decade together, the duo decided to call it quits in November 2025. The two share kids Ace, 10, and Blaze, 6. Meanwhile, the reality star also shares a daughter, Riley Burruss, 24, with her ex Russell Spencer, while Todd shares a daughter, Kaela Tucker, 30, with former partner Keema Parker.

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Source: MEGA Kandi Burruss said she made the decision to divorce Todd Tucker 'after deep thought and a lot of prayer.'

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star later addressed the split, saying, “After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce.” She added, “This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.” The two reached a settlement agreement in their divorce the following year.

'Til Divorce Do Us Part' Exposes Post-Divorce Lives of Men Behind the 'Real Housewives' Shows

Source: MEGA The new show will focus on some of the women's exes.