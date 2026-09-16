Kandi Burruss' Ex Todd Tucker Makes Shocking Bedroom Confession During Their Decade-Long Marriage
Sept. 16 2026, Published 8:52 a.m. ET
Todd Tucker made a shocking bedroom confession.
During a revealing trailer for Peter Thomas' Til Divorce Do Us Part film, Tucker claimed that he and ex-wife Kandi Burruss had t------ during “most” of their decade-long-plus marriage.
In the clip, Thomas, 65, was seen riding in the passenger seat when he directly questioned Tucker, 53, about the sexual aact during his marriage to Burruss, 50.
“We did. I would say most of our marriage we did,” Tucker told Thomas.
“For real?” Thomas asked.
When Tucker confirmed it, he exclaimed, “I’m a saint!”
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Were Married for a Decade
The couple tied the knot back in April 2014 in an incredibly lavish ceremony in Atlanta.
However, after spending more than a decade together, the duo decided to call it quits in November 2025.
The two share kids Ace, 10, and Blaze, 6.
Meanwhile, the reality star also shares a daughter, Riley Burruss, 24, with her ex Russell Spencer, while Todd shares a daughter, Kaela Tucker, 30, with former partner Keema Parker.
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The Real Housewives of Atlanta star later addressed the split, saying, “After deep thought and a lot of prayer, I’ve made the decision to move forward with a divorce.”
She added, “This is a difficult and emotional time, but my focus remains on protecting my peace, being the best mother I can be, and co-parenting with love and respect.”
The two reached a settlement agreement in their divorce the following year.
'Til Divorce Do Us Part' Exposes Post-Divorce Lives of Men Behind the 'Real Housewives' Shows
The trailer for Til Divorce Do Us Part promises to pull back the curtain on the post-divorce lives of the men behind the drama on the hit reality shows from The Real Housewives franchise.
Besides Peter and Todd, the project also stars Apollo Nida, who was married to Phaedra Parks; Dennis McKinley, who was engaged to Porsha Williams; and Ralph Pittman Jr., who was married to Drew Sidora.
Fans thrilled by the concept of the trailer piled into the comments section.
One wrote, “Well the scheme has finally arisen 😂😂 I’m not mad at the concept.”
Another remarked, “You know what 🤔… yall might be on to something… a show about the ex husbands and their new journey from the man’s perspective. We don’t see that often or hardly ever.”
A third commenter said, “I want this as a reality show 🙌 yeah I’m a woman but I will most definitely watch.”