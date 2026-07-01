Karlie Kloss Claims She's 'Never Met President Trump' Despite Being Married to Ivanka Trump's Brother-in-Law Joshua Kushner
July 1 2026, Published 5:04 p.m. ET
Karlie Kloss opened up about how she balances family relationships with her own political beliefs.
Despite being married to Joshua Kushner, whose brother Jared Kushner is married to President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, the supermodel revealed she's never actually met the commander in chief.
'I Know Who I Am'
During an interview with Bloomberg Originals published on Wednesday, July 1, Karlie reflected on how being connected to one of America's most well-known political families has shaped public perception of her.
"Well, I know who I am," she said. "I know the values that guide my life and the issues that I care about. So, you know, I haven't lost sight of who I am, but also, it's my husband's family."
Although her marriage has often drawn her into political conversations, Karlie made it clear she remains grounded in her own beliefs while respecting her husband's relatives.
When asked whether politics had ever come up in conversations with President Trump, the model shared a surprising revelation.
"I have never met President Trump," she said.
Navigating Political Differences
Karlie explained that growing up in Missouri exposed her to people with differing political views long before she married into the Kushner family.
"We're sitting here in St. Louis, which is a blue dot in a red state," she said. "Since as long as I can remember, I've always been exposed to a lot of different political points of view, and I think that trained me for my life. You know, I'm a Democrat."
The entrepreneur added that political disagreements don't have to end personal relationships.
"I think it's possible to have relationships with people who you politically don't align with," she said. "And I think this country has always been a place for dialogue. We have to be able to talk to each other."
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Why She Converted to Judaism
Karlie also reflected on her decision to convert to Judaism during her relationship with Joshua, explaining that his faith played an important role in their future together.
"I fell in love with somebody whose faith was a huge part of who he is," she shared. "And I knew that from the start, and choosing that I wanted that in my life. I'm really proud of that choice."
The couple married in 2018 and have since welcomed three children — Levi, Elijah and Rae — together.
Growing Up Together
Appearing on Emma Grede's Aspire podcast in May, Karlie spoke about how her years-long relationship with Joshua has helped prepare them for marriage and parenthood.
"We've been together since I was 19," she explained. "We've grown up together. He's always been my biggest champion, especially in this adjustment into motherhood. He's been somebody who's like, 'Karlie, you cannot lose yourself. You will not be happy and then our children will feel that.'"