‘When I Get Mad I See Red’: Texts and Photos Revealed in Karmelo Anthony Fatal Stabbing Case
Sept. 15 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Newly released court exhibits in the Karmelo Anthony murder case detail an alleged history of threats, firearms messages and violent statements in the months before he killed Austin Metcalf at a Texas high school track meet.
Anthony was convicted in September in the April 2025 stabbing of Metcalf, a fellow Frisco teenager, and sentenced to 35 years in prison.
The documents, obtained by Fox News, offer a fuller look at evidence jurors weighed before reaching their verdict.
What the Documents Detail
The material centers on a 75-page filing that prosecutors submitted in May, before the trial, to identify prior alleged conduct they intended to introduce as evidence. It outlines dozens of alleged acts, including threats, assaults, weapons-related messages and statements about committing robberies, drawn largely from text exchanges and social media.
The filing comes with important limits, which the document itself notes. It is a prosecutors' notice of evidence they sought to use, not a judicial finding that each alleged act occurred, and it cautions that some screenshots capture only portions of longer exchanges.
Concerning Messaging From Anthony
Among the exchanges cited, prosecutors pointed to messages in which Anthony described losing control of his temper, writing in a December 2023 exchange that he "blacks out" when angry.
"When I get mad i see red," he wrote, in addition to: "When I get mad i blackout," "When I get mad i cant control myself" and "When I get mad my eyes change color."
Later messages, prosecutors said, included threats directed at his girlfriend and others, some referencing guns, over the course of 2024 and into 2025.
The filing also cited images and video. It said a May 2024 Instagram photo showed Anthony holding a firearm while posing with a group, and that later videos from November 2024 and January 2025 appeared to show him holding or aiming what looked like a firearm. Separate exchanges in early 2025 discussed buying and carrying firearms, according to the notice.
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The Stabbing
The documents also describe the hours before Metcalf's death on April 2, 2025. That morning, prosecutors said, Anthony's girlfriend reported to a staff member at Centennial High School that he had been driving by her home and would not let her end the relationship.
In text messages sent overnight, prosecutors said, Anthony wrote that he was "on the verge," repeating the phrase without specifying what he meant. The filing traces what prosecutors characterized as an escalating pattern of threatening messages toward the girlfriend in the weeks beforehand, and says Anthony had been suspended for fighting in February 2025.
The Aftermath and Beyond
Anthony was convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison, and he has appealed the conviction. The newly public exhibits are part of the case record now being examined as that appeal proceeds. His attorney, Russell Wilson, was contacted for comment.
Metcalf, an 11th grader and standout athlete, was stabbed during the track meet in Frisco in a case that drew national attention and became a flashpoint in debates over the circumstances of the killing. The trial included Anthony's claim of self-defense, which jurors rejected in returning a guilty verdict.