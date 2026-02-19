Karoline Leavitt Hits Back at Reporter Who Asked If Donald Trump Is Racist

Article continues below advertisement

During a White House press briefing on Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s dutiful Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, reacted with disbelief and sharp pushback when CBS News reporter Ed O'Keefe asked for specific examples of when the POTUS had been "falsely called racist.” The question followed a Truth Social post by Trump regarding the death of Reverend Jesse Jackson, in which the president claimed he has been "falsely and consistently called a racist" by the "radical left.” When O'Keefe asked where or when these false accusations occurred, Leavitt snapped, asking, "You're kidding, right?"

Karoline Leavitt Did Not Appreciate CBS Reporter Ed O'Keefe's Questioning

Source: CBS This Morning CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe asked about Donald Trump's racist tweets much to Karoline Leavitt's chagrin.

Leavitt insisted there was a "plethora of examples" of such smears from "radical Democrats" and media figures. She claimed to have seen these accusations with her "own eyes" and promised to provide "receipts" following the briefing. The White House later cited a 2019 social media post from O'Keefe himself that referred to Trump's "racist tweets" as an example of the false labeling they were referencing. The exchange occurred amid a separate controversy where Trump faced criticism for a social media post depicting the Michelle and Barack Obama with imagery widely condemned as racist. While Leavitt initially dismissed the backlash as "fake outrage," the White House later claimed the post was made "erroneously" by a staffer and removed it.

'Straight From the Horse's Mouth'

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt said that everything Donald Trump posts comes directly from him.

“Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House,” Trump ally Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the sole Black Republican in the Senate, said at the time. “The president should remove it.” In response to another question about a U.K. land deal, Leavitt assured reporters that anything on the president’s social media profile is “straight from the horse’s mouth.” “When you see it on Truth Social, you know it’s directly from President Trump,” she said. The briefing took place shortly before the White House hosted an event to celebrate Black History Month, during which time Trump spent most of it plugging his White House ballroom.

Donald Trump's 'Pardon Czar' Said the President Is Not Racist

