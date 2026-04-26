'Shots Will Be Fired': Karoline Leavitt Makes Eerie Prediction Moments Before Bullets Break Out at White House Correspondents' Dinner
April 25 2026, Updated 11:25 p.m. ET
Karoline Leavitt shockingly declared shots would be "fired" at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner just moments before a gunman let loose at the highly-anticipated event.
"He is ready to rumble. His speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump. It’ll be funny, it’ll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in. It’s gonna be really great," Leavitt eerily predicted while speaking to Fox News on the red carpet.
Leavitt, who is heavily pregnant and scheduled to have her second child next week, was among White House officials rushed to safety by security after at least six reported shots were fired at the Washington Hilton.
President Trump and his first lady, Melania Trump, were also evacuated, with the Republican leader confirming in a statement to Truth Social that they are both in "perfect condition."
Karoline also took to social media after the shooting, revealing via X: "President Trump will deliver a statement in the White House Briefing Room."
The press secretary's appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which is now being rescheduled, comes just one day after she had planned to take the podium for the final time before giving birth to her baby girl.
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On Friday, April 24, Politico White House Bureau Chief Dasha Burns reported Karoline is "scheduled to have her second child next week, a baby girl."
"Leavitt will be returning to the podium after her maternity leave, though it’s unclear exactly how many weeks she’ll take," the journalist noted in an X upload.
'Gunman Was Taken Down by Brave Secret Service Members'
Her temporary departure was delayed due to Saturday's ordeal, however, as Karoline made her way back to the White House with the president for a press briefing after the suspect was detained.
Speaking from the White House Briefing Room, President Trump confirmed the "gunman was taken down by brave members of the Secret Service."
'It's Not a Particularly Secure Building'
"I put out the tape showing this violence that this thug attacked our Constitution," he continued. "They really did a great job. One officer was shot but saved by the fact that he was wearing a very good bulletproof vest. The vest did the job."
The POTUS said he spoke to the officer who was struck "and he's in great shape."
"He's in very high spirits. We told him we love him and respect him, and he's very proud of what he does. We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, I will say, it's not a particularly secure building. I didn't want to say this, but this is why we have to have all the attributes of what we're planning at the White House," the U.S. commander-in-chief admitted.