'Shots Will Be Fired': Karoline Leavitt Makes Eerie Prediction Moments Before Bullets Break Out at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Article continues below advertisement

Karoline Leavitt shockingly declared shots would be "fired" at the 2026 White House Correspondents' Dinner just moments before a gunman let loose at the highly-anticipated event. "He is ready to rumble. His speech tonight will be classic Donald J. Trump. It’ll be funny, it’ll be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room. So everyone should tune in. It’s gonna be really great," Leavitt eerily predicted while speaking to Fox News on the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

🚨 JUST NOW: Karoline Leavitt calls on everyone to watch tonight because Donald Trump will bring the heat and there will be “shots fired”



LET’S FREAKING GO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GMkccJ7qvw — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) April 25, 2026 Source: @MAGAVoice/X Karoline Leavitt's words came back to bite her.

Leavitt, who is heavily pregnant and scheduled to have her second child next week, was among White House officials rushed to safety by security after at least six reported shots were fired at the Washington Hilton. President Trump and his first lady, Melania Trump, were also evacuated, with the Republican leader confirming in a statement to Truth Social that they are both in "perfect condition."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt is scheduled to give birth to her second child next week.

Karoline also took to social media after the shooting, revealing via X: "President Trump will deliver a statement in the White House Briefing Room." The press secretary's appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which is now being rescheduled, comes just one day after she had planned to take the podium for the final time before giving birth to her baby girl.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Fox News A heavily pregnant Karoline Leavitt was rushed away by security after gunfire broke out.

On Friday, April 24, Politico White House Bureau Chief Dasha Burns reported Karoline is "scheduled to have her second child next week, a baby girl." "Leavitt will be returning to the podium after her maternity leave, though it’s unclear exactly how many weeks she’ll take," the journalist noted in an X upload.

Article continues below advertisement

'Gunman Was Taken Down by Brave Secret Service Members'

Source: MEGA 'One officer was shot,' the president confirmed.

Her temporary departure was delayed due to Saturday's ordeal, however, as Karoline made her way back to the White House with the president for a press briefing after the suspect was detained. Speaking from the White House Briefing Room, President Trump confirmed the "gunman was taken down by brave members of the Secret Service."

Article continues below advertisement

'It's Not a Particularly Secure Building'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke at a press briefing after the shooting.