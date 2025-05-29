Politics Kash Patel Mocked for 'Giving National Security Updates From a Highchair' in Hilarious New Interview Source: MEGA Kash Patel was mocked for looking like he was giving a new interview from a 'highchair.'

Article continues below advertisement

FBI director Kash Patel is being mocked after he gave an interview to Fox News in a chair that seemed way too big for him. In the interview, in which Patel spoke about the FBI relocating its headquarters and closing some offices, Patel sat upright in a chair in which his feet seemed to be about a foot off the ground.

Article continues below advertisement

'A Preschooler'

Can’t stop laughing at how tiny Kash Patel looks on this chair 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/C1fwymKnbc — Pissed Off Mario (@DarkWokeMario) May 29, 2025 Source: @DarkWokeMario/X Kash Patel was called a 'walking embarrassment' by an X user.

People immediately rushed to social media platform X to mock Patel, with one person sharing they “f------ cannot with the chair.” “LMAO,” another X member wrote. “This man is giving national security updates from a high chair. The FBI’s relocating — and apparently so is their dignity. Who staged this, a preschooler?” Another X user called the interview a “flop,” stating Patel “drowning in that oversized chair sums up his tenure: small man, big conspiracies.” They added he’s a “walking embarrassment” and said “the FBI deserves better than this 5’4” deep-state meuseum curator.”

Article continues below advertisement

🚨 WATCH: Kash Patel calls out Comey, telling Fox’s @BretBaier: “I won’t be lectured on how to run the FBI by that man.” pic.twitter.com/UMCUlDmFlg — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) May 28, 2025

Still, others made jokes out of his height, with one person writing, “Honey I shrunk the grifters." Not everyone made fun of the situation, as one user claimed it was “crazy to pick on short people,” while another said mocking Patel is “childish and mean.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kash Patel vs. James Comey

Source: MEGA Kash Patel said he 'won't be lectured on how to run the FBI' by James Comey.

During the chat, he went at former FBI director James Comey, stating, “I won’t be lectured on how to run the FBI by that man.” “The FBI is bigger than any leader it’s ever had or ever will have,” Patel explained. “And James Comey’s a private citizen, and he can walk around the beach and talk about seashells and Crayola crayons for all I care about, and talk about we’re the conspiracy theorists, but I just remind the American people of one thing. When that man was the leader of the FBI, he perpetrated the largest criminal conspiracy, packaged political information from overseas, took it to a federal... court and illegally surveilled a political opponent.” After Comey claimed Patel was not “prepared” for the role of FBI director, the former said Comey coming after him is “no problem.”

The '8647' Scandal

Source: MEGA Kash Patel said he lives 'rent-free' in James Comey's head.