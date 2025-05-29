Kash Patel Mocked for 'Giving National Security Updates From a Highchair' in Hilarious New Interview
FBI director Kash Patel is being mocked after he gave an interview to Fox News in a chair that seemed way too big for him. In the interview, in which Patel spoke about the FBI relocating its headquarters and closing some offices, Patel sat upright in a chair in which his feet seemed to be about a foot off the ground.
'A Preschooler'
People immediately rushed to social media platform X to mock Patel, with one person sharing they “f------ cannot with the chair.” “LMAO,” another X member wrote. “This man is giving national security updates from a high chair. The FBI’s relocating — and apparently so is their dignity. Who staged this, a preschooler?”
Another X user called the interview a “flop,” stating Patel “drowning in that oversized chair sums up his tenure: small man, big conspiracies.”
They added he’s a “walking embarrassment” and said “the FBI deserves better than this 5’4” deep-state meuseum curator.”
Still, others made jokes out of his height, with one person writing, “Honey I shrunk the grifters."
Not everyone made fun of the situation, as one user claimed it was “crazy to pick on short people,” while another said mocking Patel is “childish and mean.”
- Political Outrage: Former FBI Director James Comey Suggests America '86' Donald Trump in 'Deeply Concerning' Post
- Elon Musk Is Out! Donald Trump's Pal Exits His Administration After 4 Months as DOGE Leader
- Livid Joe Exotic Slams Donald Trump After Todd and Julie Chrisley Were Pardoned by President: 'Never Been More Disappointed'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kash Patel vs. James Comey
During the chat, he went at former FBI director James Comey, stating, “I won’t be lectured on how to run the FBI by that man.”
“The FBI is bigger than any leader it’s ever had or ever will have,” Patel explained. “And James Comey’s a private citizen, and he can walk around the beach and talk about seashells and Crayola crayons for all I care about, and talk about we’re the conspiracy theorists, but I just remind the American people of one thing. When that man was the leader of the FBI, he perpetrated the largest criminal conspiracy, packaged political information from overseas, took it to a federal... court and illegally surveilled a political opponent.”
After Comey claimed Patel was not “prepared” for the role of FBI director, the former said Comey coming after him is “no problem.”
The '8647' Scandal
“I’ve been living rent-free in that guy’s head for years, and that’s just a bonus,” he continued. “Do you know how many copycats we’ve had to investigate as a result of that beachside venture from the former director? Do you know how many agents I’ve had to take offline from chasing down child s--- predators, fentanyl traffickers, terrorists, because everywhere across this country people are popping up on social media and think that a threat to the life of the president of the united states is a joke and think they can do it because he did it? That’s what I’m having to deal with every single day. And that’s what I’m having to pull my agents and analysts off because he thought it was funny to go out there and make a political statement.” Patel is referring to a picture Comey shared from the beach, which showed shells that formed “8647.” People took the post to be a threat to Donald Trump, insinuating it meant to kill, a.k.a. “86” the 47th president. Comey ended up deleting the post, stating he “didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence.”