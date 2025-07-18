BREAKING NEWS Kate Beckinsale Reveals Her Mom Died 'in My Arms After Immeasurable Suffering': 'I Am Paralyzed' Source: @katebeckinsale/Instagram Kate Beckinsale revealed her mom, Judy Loe, died on July 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Beckinsale revealed some sad news to her followers: her mom, Judy Loe, has died. "I don’t want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother‘s death certificate and it will soon become public record. She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet," she captioned a series of photos and videos with her late mama via Instagram on Thursday, July 17.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katebeckinsale/Instagram The actress announced her mom's death on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

She continued: "I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone. I am paralysed. Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly. She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear. Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama.. I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. I am so sorry."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katebeckinsale/Instagram Kate Beckinsale isn't afraid to post crying selfies on Instagram.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people immediately took to the comments section to share their thoughts and prayers with the actress, 51. One person wrote, "Your mum was very beautiful cute and fun , love and light sent 🤍," while another said, "Omg so sorry for your loss love ❤️❤️." A third person added, "So very, very sorry for this immeasurable loss. We hope and pray for you in all of this.. Know there are vast Legions of people that care for and love you, and wish for you better days. 🇬🇧👑💔🙏."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @katebeckinsale/Instagram Kate Beckinsale's mom had cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress' post comes after she sang to her mom in the hospital amid her cancer diagnosis. "When my mum was 14, she was in a harmony group with her best friends Mary, Sylvia, (known as Fuzzy to this day because of an unfortunate perm decades ago )and Chris. Mary unfortunately is no longer with us but up until very recently even though they are in their now late 70s they would get together and still absolutely kill it," she captioned the video of herself. "I am a very poor substitute not being a very good singer but I want my mum’s dearest and oldest friends in her hospital room with her, so Fuz and Chris, please know I’m trying to keep the Four Teens going as best as I can from a distance and I love you both and how much support and love you are sending and it is a mark of my mother’s extraordinary capacity for love and deep respect for relationship history that her friendships with her early school friends are still so very current. Love you all but most especially my mum. X and apologise to anybody in the hospital subject to my dreadful singing. 🤍," she continued.